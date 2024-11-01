Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. South Africa's Rabada thrilled to see batters find form after Bangladesh victory

South Africa's Rabada thrilled to see batters find form after Bangladesh victory

Reuters
South Africa's Wiaan Mulder and Kagiso Rabada, right
South Africa's Wiaan Mulder and Kagiso Rabada, rightFiroz Ahmed / Alamy / Alamy / Profimedia
A significant improvement in South Africa’s test batting form over the last year, culminating in a convincing two-test series win in Bangladesh this week, has been welcomed by a once-beleaguered bowling unit.

Kagiso Rabada (29), who took 14 wickets in test wins in Dhaka and Chittagong to return to number one in the International Cricket Council’s test bowler rankings, said there was no longer as much pressure on the bowlers to try and win tests.

South Africa amassed 308 runs in the first innings and 106-3 to secure victory in the first test by seven wickets and then 575-6 declared in the second test before winning by an innings and 273 runs.

It included three centuries from players scoring a maiden test ton, which was only the second time that had happened in test cricket, as South Africa won the toss and batted for more than a day and a half.

“Whenever we get two days to put our feet up, I'm more than happy,” Rabada told a Friday press conference as the South Africans prepared to return home.

“So if we can sleep, you know, whilst they're batting, that's fantastic, so they must keep it up,” he quipped.

“But yes, there is a confidence because of the performances that the guys have put in, and especially coming to the subcontinent and beating Bangladesh. I mean, that's no easy feat.”

Rabada said he had noted a major improvement in batting form at the start of the year when India played a two-match series in South Africa that was drawn.

“I was very impressed with our batting when India came to South Africa. I think that's when it really struck for me. The wickets were spicy, but you had guys who put their hands up in that series. And conditions were tough to bat.

“Perhaps, conditions were a little bit easier (in Bangladesh), but you still have to do the work.”

Rabada said the team had gone through a transition phase but were now finding their feet.

“I think we almost like coming into a bit of a sweet spot. I've been really impressed with the guys that have recently come on board and how they're making an impact,” he added.

Mentions
CricketKagiso RabadaBangladeshSouth AfricaTest Series
Related Articles
South Africa demolish Bangladesh by an innings in second Test in Chittagong
Mulder joins run-fest with ton as South Africa declare at 575-6 against Bangladesh
New Zealand stun India in 113-run victory to earn historic away series win
Show more
Cricket
Matt Short keen to stand in as Australia captain for Pakistan T20 series
Lewis hits 94 as West Indies comfortably claim major win over England
India coach Gautam Gambhir says adaptability key ahead of final test against New Zealand
South Africa name T20 squad for upcoming series against India
England captain Stokes reveals home was burgled by masked robbers
Australia head coach McDonald signs three-year contract extension
Uncapped Jacob Bethell replaces Jamie Smith in England squad for New Zealand tour
Most Read
MotoGP riders call for season finale in Valencia to be postponed due to deadly floods
Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis accused of match-fixing during libel lawsuit
De Gea delivers as Fiorentina edge Genoa to move into Serie A's top four
EXCLUSIVE: Coach who discovered Rodri says he always had talent and intelligence

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings