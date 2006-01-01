Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. Stand-in captain Pope confident Woakes can lead new-look England pace attack in Pakistan

Stand-in captain Pope confident Woakes can lead new-look England pace attack in Pakistan

Chris Woakes alongside Ollie Pope
Chris Woakes alongside Ollie PopeAction Images via Reuters / Paul Childs
England's stand-in captain Ollie Pope (26) has no doubt that Chris Woakes (35) will expertly spearhead their pace attack in the three-test series in Pakistan beginning in Multan on Monday.

England swept a three-test series on their last tour of Pakistan but the look of their bowling attack has completely changed since James Anderson, Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson troubled the home batters two years ago.

Anderson has retired, Wood is out with an elbow injury while Robinson has been dropped leaving Woakes to lead a pace attack also including Gus Atkinson, who has played six tests, and debutant Brydon Carse.

"He's still got that real hunger and desire to play a lot more test cricket, which is brilliant for us," Pope said of Woakes on Sunday.

"He's been working hard on his game to try and find different ways of taking wickets on different surfaces."

"Any side was going to miss Jimmy Anderson but at the same time, we've seen this summer that guys can step up and fill in for him.

"Chris Woakes, the skills that he's got probably operating at a fairly similar pace, he's been working hard on his skills so he can step up and be that real leader of the attack."

Atkinson's pace and reverse-swing skills would come in handy in Pakistan, said Pope, who also had high expectations of Carse.

"We've obviously got Gus Atkinson off the back of a really hot summer. A bit of extra pace with him and Brydon Carse too. So I think we've got the skill set to fill that gap that Jimmy's left.

"Obviously, it's never going to be easy, but it's going to be a great opportunity for those guys to learn and to bowl in some different conditions and use their pace and their skills."

Anderson, now England's bowling coach, will join the squad in Multan soon.

England are without regular skipper Ben Stokes, who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Pakistan are smarting from 2-0 whitewash by Bangladesh last month but captain Shan Masood said they knew how to neutralise England's aggressive style as he named their playing XI.

"We know their style but at the end of the day it's about what we need to do to counter that," Shan said.

"I think that clarity shows in our playing XI, which was chosen after considering the opposition and the conditions here.

"We believe this set of players give us our best chance against England."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketTest SeriesPakistanEngland
Related Articles
England target repeat of Pakistan Test whitewash from 2022
Joe Root looking beyond England run record in first Pakistan Test
Recovering England captain Stokes out of Pakistan opener with Carse set to make test debut
Show more
Cricket
Temba Bavuma out of third ODI against Ireland and doubt for Bangladesh tour
Spinners come to party as England defeat Bangladesh at T20 World Cup
Four key match-ups in the upcoming Pakistan vs England Test series
Jemimah Rodrigues urges India teammates to move on from shock NZ loss
Crawley admits England pacers face 'test of character' against Pakistan
Bangladesh edge Scotland in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Most Read
Football Tracker: Villa host Man Utd as Athletic Club level it up against Girona
FlashFocus: After many false dawns, Everton could finally be on the rise
Juve coach tight-lipped on Pogba's future after doping ban reduction
Premier League rejects City request to delay next season's games after Club World Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings