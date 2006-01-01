Advertisement
  4. Tom Latham hails Rachin Ravindra impact as New Zealand celebrate famous win

Tom Latham hails Rachin Ravindra impact as New Zealand celebrate famous win

New Zealand secured a first win in India for 36 years
New Zealand's first victory in India for 36 years was achieved without injured batting mainstay Kane Williamson (34) and captain Tom Latham (32) was grateful to Rachin Ravindra (24) for stepping up to fill the breach.

Ravindra, whose parents hail from the south India city of Bengaluru, made a fine 134 in New Zealand's first-innings 402 after they had bundled out the hosts for 46.

India responded with 462 to set a victory target of 107 and it was Ravindra's cool head that led the Black Caps to a famous eight-wicket win on Sunday.

"Our first two innings were outstanding, the way we were able to set the match up with the ball and apply pressure for long periods of time," Latham told reporters.

"With bat we managed to form a couple of key partnerships, which in the context of the match were really important. Rachin was a huge part in that. The way he played ... a 137-run stand with a number nine batsman (Tim Southee) is awesome.

"Even this morning, the way he came out with the game in the balance ... he calmed the dressing room with his composure. For a young guy in his ninth or 10th Test, to play in that fashion is exciting."

Williamson, New Zealand's leading Test run scorer, remains doubtful with a groin injury as the series heads to Pune before the finale in Mumbai.

"Anyone of Kane's calibre, if he's right and able to come back into the side, would be great," Latham said.

"Selection headaches are always great things to have and fingers crossed he'll be alright and can get over here as soon as possible."

India had their own heroes despite defeat as Sarfaraz Khan made 150 and Rishabh Pant 99 to boost their slim hopes.

"Some of the shots, some of these guys played in the middle, knowing we're 350 behind shows what they want to go out and do. And that is how it's going to stay," Rohit said of the pair's innovative style of batting.

"Even if we find ourselves ahead in the game, we're not going to change our attitude," captain Rohit Sharma said. "When we are behind, we're going to try and see how we can put the pressure on the opposition.

"Some of the Tests we played recently shows what I'm talking about and that's how it's going to be."

