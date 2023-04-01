Australia spinner Nathan Lyon diagnosed with 'significant calf strain'

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon (35) will miss the remainder of the second test against England at Lord's after sustaining a calf strain while fielding on the second day on Thursday.

Lyon, 35, who became the first bowler of any type to play 100 consecutive tests when he took the field at Lord's, pulled up in pain while jogging in from the boundary at square leg to field a top-edged pull from England opener Ben Duckett and was assisted from the field by the Australian physiotherapist.

"Nathan Lyon has been diagnosed with a significant calf strain," a statement from Cricket Australia said on Friday.

"He will require at period of rehabilitation after this match is concluded. A decision regarding his availability for the remainder of the series will be made at the conclusion of the game."

