Australian captain Pat Cummins predicts a 'different' David Warner during Ashes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Ashes
  4. Australian captain Pat Cummins predicts a 'different' David Warner during Ashes
Australian captain Pat Cummins predicts a 'different' David Warner during Ashes
Australia's David Warner during practice at Edgbaston
Australia's David Warner during practice at Edgbaston
Reuters
Australia captain Pat Cummins tipped a "different" David Warner to win his personal duel against Stuart Broad and dominate England's bowlers in the Ashes series beginning at Edgbaston on Friday.

England's team for the series opener includes seamer Broad, who has dismissed Warner 14 times, the most by a bowler, and seven of them came in 2019 alone when the opener averaged a meagre 9.50.

Warner has managed just one test hundred since January 2020 and intends to quit the format in January next year.

"Davey's, I'm sure, been thinking about Broad a lot over the last four years and if he got another chance how he is going to play against him," Cummins told reporters on Thursday.

"It didn't go Davey's way last time, but we'll see a different Davey this time."

Warner, who has made 8202 runs from 104 tests averaging 45.31, has vowed to shrug off any tentativeness and bat differently against Broad.

Australia's Pat Cummins with Josh Hazlewood during practice
Reuters

Cummins also expected Warner and the other Australia batters to go after England's spin all-rounder Moeen Ali, who came out of his test retirement to fill the void created by an injury to their left-arm spinner Jack Leach.

Off-spinner Moeen tends to bleed runs but has been named in England's team and will play his 65th test at his home ground.

"If you're a frontline bowler and you're not holding up an end, hopefully, you're taking plenty of wickets," Cummins said.

"That's an opportunity for the batters."

"You've seen with our guys, if they sense any opportunity to attack a spinner they've been pretty brave at times. I don't think they'll be any different here."

The five-test series promises to be a mouthwatering prospect between newly-crowned world test champions Australia and an England team playing fearless cricket built primarily around their swashbuckling batting.

Cummins wants his bowling colleagues to remain calm and stick to their plans.

"The more you get into the minutiae, you end up with a simplified plan, so that's what we're going to be hammering home," Cummins said.

"The ball moves a little bit differently. You can't always bat exactly like you would in a one-day game and that's the strength of our bowling unit.

"If there's anything in the wicket we're going to find it, we're going to be relentless in our areas."

Follow the first Test at Edgbaston on Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketThe AshesEnglandAustraliaWarner DavidCummins PatrickBroad StuartAli Moeen
Related Articles
England pick Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali for first Ashes Test at Edgbaston
Australia should consider moving Warner down the order, says ex-England captain Vaughan
Moeen Ali says only Ben Stokes could have got him to return to Test cricket
Show more
Cricket
England's bowling attack will struggle on flat pitches, says Australian legend Ponting
Asia Cup 'hybrid model' clears path for Pakistan's ODI World Cup participation
Updated
Three key Ashes battles as England get set to take on Australia at Edgbaston
England's Harry Brook hopes to realise Ashes dream as first Test against Australia looms
Australia's Josh Hazlewood fit for Ashes, hopes to play in at least three tests
New Zealand's Michael Bracewell to miss World Cup after injuring Achilles
Australia braced for England storm with Ashes on the line as Bazball is put to the test
England won't tone down 'Bazball' approach for Ashes, says Ben Stokes
Australia's Nathan Lyon primed to rattle England and join exclusive club
Warner showing good signs ahead of Ashes, says McDonald
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham reject Arsenal bid for Rice, Newcastle want Barella
Nations League finals a considerable achievement for Croatia, says coach Dalic
Trio of club cup final appearances a boost for Italy, says Roberto Mancini
I did not ask to be sold to Real Madrid, says Mbappe after confirming PSG exit