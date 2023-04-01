England name unchanged squad for fourth Ashes test against Australia

Scores
News
  4. England name unchanged squad for fourth Ashes test against Australia
England are 2-1 down in the Ashes after three tests
Reuters
England have retained an unchanged squad for the fourth Ashes test against Australia, which will be played at Old Trafford from July 19th-23rd, the English Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

After losing the first two tests, England bounced back with a three-wicket win at Headingley last week. England must win the fourth test in Manchester to keep the series alive ahead of the fifth test at the Oval in London.

ENGLAND SQUAD

Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Mentions
CricketThe AshesEnglandAustralia
