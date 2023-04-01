England's Ollie Pope ruled out of Ashes series with dislocated shoulder

England's Ollie Pope ruled out of Ashes series with dislocated shoulder
England's Ollie Pope walks off for medical attention after injuring his shoulder in the second Test
England's Ollie Pope walks off for medical attention after injuring his shoulder in the second Test
England batsman Ollie Pope (25) has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series against Australia after dislocating his shoulder during the second test at Lord's, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Pope damaged his right shoulder while fielding on day one and again on day three. He will undergo surgery, ruling him out of the rest of England's summer campaign.

"He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation," the ECB said.

"England will not call up a replacement for the third Ashes test, which starts at Headingley on Thursday."

Pope aggravated the injury after the umpires said he had to take the field again because he had batted in England's first innings in which he scored 42 runs.

He dislocated his left shoulder in 2019 and again in 2020.

Australia lead the five-match series 2-0.

Follow the third Ashes Test on Flashscore.

