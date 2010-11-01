England skipper Stokes believes Ashes countdown behind Anderson axe

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Ashes
  4. England skipper Stokes believes Ashes countdown behind Anderson axe

England skipper Stokes believes Ashes countdown behind Anderson axe

Stokes (R) and Anderson at the 2023 Ashes
Stokes (R) and Anderson at the 2023 AshesProfimedia
England captain Ben Stokes (33) said Tuesday the need to build a side capable of winning an Ashes series in Australia lay behind the decision to call time on James Anderson's (41) extraordinary Test career.

The 2025/26 Ashes may still be some 18 months away but England are determined to field a pace attack both experienced and fit enough to withstand the strain of a five-match series in Australia.

As a result, the first Test between England and the West Indies at Lord's starting on Wednesday, will mark 41-year-old paceman Anderson's 188th and final appearance in the five-day game after a record-breaking career spanning two decades.

No fast bowler has taken more than Anderson's 700 Test wickets and only India batting hero Sachin Tendulkar has played more matches at this level.

England have also dropped Jonny Bairstow after exactly 100 caps and left out Ben Foakes as well, with debutant Jamie Smith now installed as wicketkeeper.

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson, a Surrey teammate of Smith, will also be making his Test debut this week, with rising star Shoaib Bashir chosen as England's first-choice spinner instead of the more experienced Jack Leach.

England last won the Ashes in 2015 and haven't triumphed in Australia since 2010/11.

"Look at where we've got to go in 18 months' time, to Australia," Stokes told a pre-match press conference at Lord's. "We want to win that urn back.

"We don't want to be standing still. I want to keep making this team push themselves as hard as they possibly can."

Stokes has had a good long while to ponder England's future since a 4-1 series loss in India earlier this year.

"I think it's been five months since we played a Test match - that's a lot of time to think about how you can take the team forward," said Stokes.

"I've been captain now for two years, so for me, it's about progressing this team. You sometimes have to put personal relationships and things to the side."

'Whole package'

The all-rounder added: "I don't want to say I'm stubborn, but one thing I'm very clear on is that I know that these decisions are best for the team, from my point of view, and that comes with the responsibility of being a captain."

Stokes paid tribute to Anderson by saying he was an "incredible ambassador for fast bowling" and the "whole package".

Anderson, set to mentor England's quick for the rest of the season following his Lord's farewell, proved he was still a force to be reckoned with by taking seven wickets for Lancashire against Nottinghamshire last week.

"He's an amazing bowler, there's no doubt that he could still go out there and play Test cricket because he is good enough," said Stokes, who stressed he was good friends with Anderson.

"When we spoke with Jimmy, we laid it out with him and gave him the reasons and he totally understood it. This week will all be about Jimmy and rightly so, but I can tell you that his main focus is about going out there, taking wickets and trying to win this game for England as much as he can."

Mentions
CricketThe AshesAnderson JamesStokes BenEngland
Related Articles
James Anderson urges next generation to embrace Test cricket as exit looms
England great James Anderson 'proud' of longevity as Test exit looms
James Anderson set to mentor England's quicks after Test farewell
Show more
Cricket
India's cricket board names former player Gambhir as new head coach
Jayasuriya to replace Silverwood as interim head coach of Sri Lanka
Matthew Breetzke called up to South Africa Test squad for West Indies series
Abhishek Sharma smashes India to comfortable win over Zimbabwe
New head coach Jason Gillespie vows consistency in Pakistan Test side
Champions Trophy headlines Pakistan's home season but India uncertainty remains
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille agree fee for Greenwood, Manchester United linked with Calvert-Lewin
Ruthless Djokovic destroys Rune to reach 15th Wimbledon quarter before blasting crowd
Fritz topples Zverev in five-set thriller to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals
EURO 2024 Tracker: Semi-finals loom in Germany with Spain facing France on Tuesday

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings