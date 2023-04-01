England spinner Jack Leach ruled out of Ashes with stress fracture

Under Ben Stokes' captaincy, Jack Leach has taken 45 wickets in 13 tests
Reuters
England spinner Jack Leach (31) has been ruled out of the five-match Ashes series against Australia due to a stress fracture in his back, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Sunday.

Leach, who took four wickets in England's 10-wicket win over Ireland in a one-off test earlier this week, has been an ever-present in England's squad under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes (32), claiming 45 test wickets last year.

He was included in the 16-man squad for the first two Ashes tests announced by England on Saturday.

Leach's injury is the latest major setback to England's bowling department in the build-up to the series, with fast bowler Jofra Archer (28) also ruled out.

"The Somerset slow left-armer developed low back symptoms during England's victory over Ireland on Saturday," the ECB said in a statement.

"A scan on Sunday in London has revealed a stress fracture, which will keep him out of the forthcoming Ashes test series ... England will announce a replacement for the Ashes series in due course."

The Ashes gets under way at Edgbaston on June 16th.

Follow the five-test series with Flashscore.

