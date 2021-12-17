Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Cricket
  The Ashes
  4. Perth to host opening Test of 2025/26 Ashes as schedule revealed

Perth to host opening Test of 2025/26 Ashes as schedule revealed

Australia's Pat Cummins and England's Ben Stokes pose with a replica Ashes urn
Australia's Pat Cummins and England's Ben Stokes pose with a replica Ashes urnStu Forster / POOL / AFP
Perth will stage the first Test in the 2025/26 Ashes, it was announced Wednesday, ending Brisbane's almost 40-year run of hosting the opener of the Australia-England series.

England's bid to win back the historic Ashes urn will begin at Perth Stadium on November 21st, 2025, with the second day-night Test to be played at Brisbane's Gabba, Cricket Australia said.

A pre-Christmas Test will be in Adelaide, before the traditional Boxing Day encounter in Melbourne and the New Year match in Sydney.

It will be the first time an Ashes Test, has been staged at the new Perth venue which replaced the old WACA ground, last used in 2017.

Perth Stadium will become the eighth Australian venue to stage an Ashes Test in a rivalry that dates back to 1882.

The Gabba in Brisbane, which has hosted the first Test of every Ashes series in Australia since 1986, will have its floodlights turned on for the second Test starting on December 4th.

CA executive general manager of events and operations, Joel Morrison, said the schedule had been released early after being "inundated" by vast numbers of travelling supporters wanting to book travel and accommodation.

Match schedule for the 2025/26 Ashes:

First Test, Perth: November 21st-25th, 2025

Second Test, Brisbane (day/night): December 4th-8th

Third Test, Adelaide: December 17th-21st

Fourth Test, Melbourne: December 26th-30th

Fifth Test, Sydney: January 4th-8th, 2026

One of sport's greatest warriors, mortal man Rafael Nadal couldn't beat Father Time

