Australia women's skipper Meg Lanning out of Ashes with 'medical issue'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Ashes Women
  4. Australia women's skipper Meg Lanning out of Ashes with 'medical issue'
Australia women's skipper Meg Lanning out of Ashes with 'medical issue'
Lanning (C) in action against New Zealand in February 2023
Lanning (C) in action against New Zealand in February 2023
Profimedia
Australia captain Meg Lanning (31) was on Saturday ruled out of the upcoming women's Ashes series against England due to a "medical issue", with Alyssa Healy to skipper the side.

Lanning only returned to the team in January after a six-month break to "focus on myself", days after winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in August.

On her return, she led Australia to victory at the Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa and took Delhi Capitals to the final of the inaugural Women's Premier League in India.

Cricket Australia said in a statement that Lanning would miss the upcoming tour to England "due to a medical issue which requires management from home". No timeframe was given for her return.

"It's an unfortunate setback for Meg and she's obviously disappointed to have been ruled out of the Ashes," CA's head of performance for women's cricket Shawn Flegler said.

"It's a significant series for the team and she'll be missed, but she understands the need to put her health first.

"Meg will remain at home where she will continue to work with medical staff with the aim to return to playing as soon as possible."

The women's Ashes begins on June 22nd with the sole Test against England at Trent Bridge before a series of T20s of ODIs.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (capt), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

Mentions
CricketAustraliaLanning MegThe Ashes Women
Related Articles
Million dollar pay packets for women after new Australia deal
Blistering Gill hundred downs Mumbai and sends Gujarat to IPL final against Chennai
Six ex-Yorkshire players sanctioned for using racist language by disciplinary panel
Show more
Cricket
Rain plays spoilsport as IPL final between Gujarat and Chennai is deferred to Monday
Dhoni fever as more than 100,000 fans expected at IPL final between Chennai and Gujarat
Chennai and MS Dhoni stand between Gujarat as they target IPL history
Wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson added to Australia's Ashes squad as cover for Josh Inglis
England's Jason Roy agrees termination of ECB contract to play in MLC
England's James Anderson says he'll 'definitely' be ready for Ashes opener
Madhwal takes 5-5 as Mumbai knock Lucknow out of IPL
England include uncapped fast bowler Josh Tongue in squad for Ireland test
Australia backing Warner to have a big Ashes, says McDonald
Super Kings skipper Dhoni in no rush to decide IPL future
Most Read
Antwerp and Union tussle for Belgian title as they look to end decades of frustration
Luton reach Premier League after beating Coventry on penalties in dramatic play-off final
Pep Guardiola faces another balancing act in final league match against Brentford
Dortmund suffer shattering Bundesliga title heartbreak after draw with Mainz