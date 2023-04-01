Chapman denies New Zealand underestimated UAE after shock Twenty20 loss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Twenty20 International
  4. Chapman denies New Zealand underestimated UAE after shock Twenty20 loss
Chapman denies New Zealand underestimated UAE after shock Twenty20 loss
Chapman top-scored for his side with a breezy 63
Chapman top-scored for his side with a breezy 63
Reuters
New Zealand batter Mark Chapman (29) denied they took the United Arab Emirates (UAE) lightly after their shock loss to the minnows in the second T20 International in Dubai on Saturday.

After narrowly avoiding a defeat in the opener on Friday, the tourists managed a below-par 142-8, which the UAE chased down with 26 balls to spare to register their first victory against New Zealand in any format of the game.

New Zealand were reeling at 65-5 in the 12th over before Chapman, who top-scored for his side with a breezy 63, lent some respectability to their score even though it was not enough in the end.

The UAE captain Muhammad Waseem (55) and number four batter Asif Khan, who made a whirlwind 48, engineered a clinical chase to fashion their seven-wicket victory to level the series 1-1.

"I think we’ve seen associate cricket is going from strength to strength," Chapman told reporters after the loss, denying lowering the guard against a team 13 rungs lower in the official rankings.

"The T20 World Cup in Australia highlighted that with some associate nations turning over some test nations.

"It's certainly no surprise to see the way they’ve played and the confidence they have with some really strong local tournaments here.

"It's producing some good talent."

New Zealand captain Tim Southee also heaped praise on their opponents.

"A lot of the credit has to go to the UAE team. They outplayed us in all three facets," Southee said.

"We probably didn't learn enough from the other day, we made a few mistakes that were similar to the other day and we were made to pay for that.

"We just have to be bettered in all three areas."

The third and final T20 is scheduled for later on Sunday.

Mentions
CricketTwenty20 InternationalNew ZealandChapman MarkSouthee TimUnited Arab Emirates
Related Articles
England's Ben Stokes named in ODI squad as he comes out of retirement ahead of World Cup
Pandya seeks more responsibility from batsmen despite series-levelling win over Windies
Shakib Al Hasan replaces Tamim Iqbal as Bangladesh ODI captain
Show more
Cricket
Former Australian captain Tim Paine questions Ben Stokes' World Cup turnaround
Fit-again Jasprit Bumrah wins on long-awaited return for India
Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc out of South Africa tour with injuries
Returning Jasprit Bumrah not holding anything back ahead of home World Cup
Virat Kohli is the solution to India's No 4 concerns, says Shastri
West Indies' Marlon Samuels found guilty of anti-corruption code breach
Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz announces international retirement after 15-year career
Tammy's day out: Beaumont becomes first woman to hit century in The Hundred
Most Read
Paul Pogba and Juventus try to move beyond injury and scandal ahead of Serie A start
Spain break England hearts to win their first Women's World Cup
Barcelona set up new home at Olympic Stadium without suspended boss Xavi
Football Tracker: Magic Messi leads Inter Miami to glory, Spain win Women's World Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |