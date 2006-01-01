Cycling star Mark Cavendish given knighthood in King's birthday honours

Veteran British cyclist Mark Cavendish (39) has been given a knighthood in King Charles's birthday honours.

Cavendish, from the Isle of Man, shares the record of 34 Tour de France stage wins with the legendary Belgian Eddy Merckx and has delayed his planned retirement by a year to have another crack at claiming the record outright.

He won the world road race title in 2011 and was also a silver medallist in the omnium at the 2016 Olympics.

"I'm truly humbled to be honoured by His Majesty The King," said Astana rider Cavendish.

"It's always been the biggest privilege to represent my country, and seeing cycling as the sport, pastime and mode of transport I've given my life to, grow in Great Britain during the span of my career has given me joy and pride beyond words.

"I'm truly thankful to everybody that has lived this journey with me."

Other cycling knights include Chris Hoy, Bradley Wiggins and Jason Kenny whose wife Laura Kenny was made a dame in 2022.

Sir Mark Cavendish is set to take part in this year's Tour de France which starts in Florence on June 29th and ends in Nice on July 21st.