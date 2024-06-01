Luke Littler makes fast start in dominant US Darts Masters debut

Luke Littler makes fast start in dominant US Darts Masters debut

Luke Littler during his first round match at the 2024 bet365 US Darts Masters
Luke Littler during his first round match at the 2024 bet365 US Darts MastersEd Mulholland/PDC
Luke Littler (17) wasted no time announcing his arrival on the American stage, thrashing Canadian number one Matt Campbell 6-0 in a stunning 9-minute, 52-second display at the US Darts Masters.

The teenage superstar, fresh off his Premier League victory in London, averaged a remarkable 103.66 in his first ever US match, becoming the star attraction at a packed Madison Square Garden.

Littler was roared on by a raucous crowd as he walked out to WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' music, having received a personal message from the wrestling superstar earlier during his trip.

"I couldn't wait to get on that stage tonight," Littler told the PDC after his comfortable victory.

"I felt really comfortable and everything just went well. I can't wait to play tomorrow now.

"With the amount of top athletes that have performed here, it would mean the world to lift this trophy, and hopefully I can go all the way."

Next up for Littler is Canadian Jeff Smith, after the reigning North American champion shocked former world champion Michael Smith 6-1.

"I absolutely love New York, this city has pretty much adopted me," reflected Smith, who will take on Littler for a place in the semi-finals.

"I'm Jeff Smith, I'm not worried about Luke Littler. He's a generational talent, there’s no doubt about that, but I just have to worry about what I do.

"I'm here with a point to prove, and that's it. Me reaching the final wasn't a fluke last year, and I want to come back and compete again."

Jeff Smith during his first round match against Michael Smith at the 2024 bet365 US Darts Masters
Jeff Smith during his first round match against Michael Smith at the 2024 bet365 US Darts MastersEd Mulholland/PDC

Elsewhere, reigning world champion Luke Humphries and 2023 US Masters winner Michael van Gerwen both cruised to comfortable victories.

Humphries takes on Nathan Aspinall after dismantling Canadian David Cameron 6-0, while van Gerwen, aiming for a record third US Masters title, overcame a brief scare to defeat Danny Lauby 6-1.

Rounding out the first-round matchups, Peter Wright edged out Alex Spellman in a nail-biting final leg, Rob Cross dispatched debutant Adam Sevada, and Gerwyn Price defeated Jules van Dongen.

The excitement continues on Saturday evening with a packed schedule featuring all quarter-finals and semi-finals played consecutively.

US Darts Masters: Everything you need to know as PDC visits New York

