Rob Cross secures narrow win over Gerwyn Price to claim US Masters title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Darts
  3. US Darts Masters
  4. Rob Cross secures narrow win over Gerwyn Price to claim US Masters title

Rob Cross secures narrow win over Gerwyn Price to claim US Masters title

Cross with the trophy
Cross with the trophyPDC
Rob Cross (33) has won the US Darts Masters. The 2018 world champion was just too strong for another former world champion, Gerwyn Price (39), in the final, winning 8-7.

It is Cross' fourth title at the World Series. Last year, he won both the New Zealand Darts Masters and the New South Wales Darts Masters. The year he became world champion, he was also the strongest at the Brisbane Darts Masters.

After three times in Oceania, the Englishman is now the best in the Americas. Madison Square Garden was the stage this weekend for a tournament featuring eight players from the PDC and eight players from the CDC (the North American federation).

After Canadian Jeff Smith pulled off a big shock on Saturday by beating his English namesake Michael Smith 6-1, The Silencer came up against prodigy Luke Littler in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Smith was the CDC's last remaining player and lost 6-2 to Littler.

Van Gerwen crashes out

Just before that, Michael van Gerwen had lost 6-4 to eventual winner Cross. Luke Humphries and Price won their quarter-finals against Nathan Aspinall and Peter Wright respectively.

Cross was too strong for reigning world champion Humphries 7-5 in the semi-finals, while Price halted Littler 7-6.

Cross had a difficult start in the final in New York. He ran into an early break for a 2-0 deficit. At 3-2 for Price, as many as six breaks in a row followed until Cross managed to hold his own 12th leg: 6-6.

At 7-7, the deciding leg was thrown. Price got the start, but Cross was more decisive and took the win.

See all the results from the US Darts Masters here with Flashscore.

Mentions
DartsUS Darts MastersCross RobPrice GerwynLittler LukeHumphries LukeAspinall Nathanvan Gerwen Michael
Related Articles
US Darts Masters: Everything you need to know as PDC visits New York
Michael Smith wins final night in Sheffield to reach Premier League play-offs
Humphries wins in Leeds as Van Gerwen cements play-off spot
Show more
Darts
Luke Littler makes fast start in dominant US Darts Masters debut
Luke Littler crowned Premier League champion after thrilling final win
Littler and Humphries bid to join elite in Premier League play-offs
Aspinall hopes old friend Smith 'has a stinker' in winner-takes-all tie
Rob Cross secures European Tour triumph with win over Luke Humphries
Luke Littler overcomes Rob Cross again to take fourth Premier League win
Most Read
Carvajal and Vinicius guide Real Madrid past Dortmund to win Champions League
Five things to watch out for in the Champions League final
Rooney would '100%' pick Mainoo over Alexander-Arnold for England
EXCLUSIVE: Ujpest star Franklin Sasere predicts outcome of Champions League final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings