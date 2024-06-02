Rob Cross secures narrow win over Gerwyn Price to claim US Masters title

Rob Cross (33) has won the US Darts Masters. The 2018 world champion was just too strong for another former world champion, Gerwyn Price (39), in the final, winning 8-7.

It is Cross' fourth title at the World Series. Last year, he won both the New Zealand Darts Masters and the New South Wales Darts Masters. The year he became world champion, he was also the strongest at the Brisbane Darts Masters.

After three times in Oceania, the Englishman is now the best in the Americas. Madison Square Garden was the stage this weekend for a tournament featuring eight players from the PDC and eight players from the CDC (the North American federation).

After Canadian Jeff Smith pulled off a big shock on Saturday by beating his English namesake Michael Smith 6-1, The Silencer came up against prodigy Luke Littler in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Smith was the CDC's last remaining player and lost 6-2 to Littler.

Van Gerwen crashes out

Just before that, Michael van Gerwen had lost 6-4 to eventual winner Cross. Luke Humphries and Price won their quarter-finals against Nathan Aspinall and Peter Wright respectively.

Cross was too strong for reigning world champion Humphries 7-5 in the semi-finals, while Price halted Littler 7-6.

Cross had a difficult start in the final in New York. He ran into an early break for a 2-0 deficit. At 3-2 for Price, as many as six breaks in a row followed until Cross managed to hold his own 12th leg: 6-6.

At 7-7, the deciding leg was thrown. Price got the start, but Cross was more decisive and took the win.

