'We're a cheat code': England seal record-breaking fifth Darts World Cup

England's dream team of Luke Humphries (29) and Michael Smith (33) rewrote the history books as they clinched a record-breaking fifth BetVictor World Cup title in Frankfurt on Sunday.

The tournament, held at the Eissporthalle, saw a thrilling four days of competition. Humphries, a World Cup debutant, and Smith joined forces to deliver a dominant performance, securing England's first victory since 2016.

Previously, Phil Taylor and Adrian Lewis were the only English players to claim the World Cup trophy since its launch in 2010. However, Humphries and Smith etched their own names in history with a convincing 10-6 win over Austria.

England's journey to the top began with a resounding 8-3 win against France on Saturday. Their momentum continued on Finals Day, where they secured back-to-back 8-4 victories against Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Humphries was on fire against Northern Ireland, hitting consecutive 130 and 140 checkouts to seal the win. The English duo continued their flawless display, shutting down their old rivals Scotland.

This set the stage for a championship showdown against 2021 runners-up Austria. Humphries emerged as the star player, averaging an impressive 113 in the final and converting four checkouts exceeding 100 points.

"This is the biggest buzz I’ve felt since the World Championship," reflected Humphries, who continued his dream run in 2024.

"We really wanted this. We really believed we could win it, and when you’ve got the world number one and world number three playing together, it’s a bit of a cheat code!

"After that first game on Saturday, we just clicked. We knew if we played our best we could win this title, and I just hope we get to come back to defend this title as champions next year."

The World Champion, Smith, also delivered a crucial double-double 18 finish, igniting a series of high-scoring finishes that put England in control.

While Austria put up a mid-game fight, reducing the deficit to 6-4, Humphries and Smith remained composed. They claimed four of the next six legs, securing victory with a superb 100.62 average.

"This is what I’ve always wanted, I've finally got my gold medal now," an emotional Bully Boy declared.

"It is hard to put into words how much this means. England are World Cup champions again, and it's not just Phil and Adrian; it's now Luke and Michael as well.

"Hopefully now that gives me the confidence to kick on. I know my game is starting to come, and now I’m going into the World Matchplay as a World Cup champion!"

Austria's Mensur Suljovic and Rowby John Rodriguez, who had only conceded five legs throughout the tournament, put up a valiant fight. They secured a dramatic last-leg victory against Croatia before convincingly defeating Belgium 8-3 to reach the finals.

"We lost to the world number one and the world number three," reflected Suljovic.

"Luke and Michael played brilliantly - 140s, 180s, big finishes. Absolute respect. It was a super performance from England."