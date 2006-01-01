De Decker beats defending champion Humphries in World Grand Prix final

Mike De Decker (28) won the biggest title of his darts career on Sunday. Thanks to a 6-4 win in the final of the World Grand Prix against defending and world champion Luke Humphries (29), the Belgian celebrated his first TV and Major title of his young career.

In August 2024, De Decker won the Players Championship 16 to claim his first title on the PDC Tour. The success at the World Grand Prix is by far his best success at a Major - his previous best attempt was the last 32 at the UK Open 2024. Humphries missed out on a sixth Major success - at the same tournament where he won his first a year ago.

"It feels great," said the Belgian on stage after the match.

"Luke has played brilliantly over the last few years and to be the person to beat him in the final this weekend and lift the trophy leaves me speechless. I'm very, very happy."

The comeback from 4-1 down to 4-4 by Humphries in particular gave De Decker a hard time mentally: "I was very, very nervous at the start. Then I calmed down and took a 4-1 lead.

"When (Luke) reduced that to 4-4, I got nervous again. (...) Out of nowhere, he started throwing big finishes and I just thought to myself: 'Come on, stop it!" The latter statement made Humphries laugh on stage.

His thanks went not only to his opponent but also to those closest to him: "My best friend, my mum, everyone was behind me. Thanks to them, I won this trophy."

De Decker turns up the heat

De Decker won the pre-match booing - an advantage that can win you the match. However, this advantage was quickly wiped out when the Belgian, who had always started the legs better than his opponents during the tournament, missed the start of the match and only hit double 16 with the fourth dart.

Humphries broke straight away and then made it 2-0, but 'The Real Deal' then woke up and took a more successful part in the set. He first reduced the score and then broke back to 2:2, but after De Decker missed a set dart, it was still 1-0 in sets to 'Cool Hand Luke'.

The action continued after the first set break. After a throw-off each, it was De Decker who capitalised on Humphries' missed doubles to secure the break and make it 2-1.

However, the newly gained lead did not last long before the world champion broke back with a 105 checkout. Things got wild in the decider of the second set. De Decker couldn't check out the 72 rest, but Humphries also missed three set darts - the Belgian took his second chance and levelled the set.

The third set then became the De Decker show. The Belgian played an incredible 107 average, utilised 50% of his finishes and didn't allow his opponent a single checkout attempt. The 3-0 not only gave him his first lead of the match but also meant the first set of throw-offs for both players.

De Decker kept the upper hand in the match. Unlike his opponent, the Belgian now always took the first leg - which ultimately proved to be the difference in the fourth set. At 1-1, Humphries failed to take the leg on his own throw, meaning De Decker immediately took control and eventually broke. For the following 154 checkout to make it 3-1 in sets, The Real Deal received an appreciative handshake as he went into the next set break.

The fans in Leicester saw a similar picture as before: De Decker dominated Humphries, as Cool Hand Luke repeatedly invited his opponent. The Englishman missed five darts at double 15 at 1-0 down and so had to concede to 2-0.

Things then got wild again as both players missed one dart after the other on the doubles before it was Humphries who managed to break back. However, the set calmed down and with a dart each, set five also went to The Real Deal for 4:1.

Humphries fizzles out

Humphries looked completely out of sorts and as confident as he was at the start of the legs, he was suddenly so weak at the end. De Decker profited twice again and took a 2-0 lead. However, Cool Hand Luke turned his game around 180 degrees in the middle of the sixth set. With a 149 checkout, followed by a 152 checkout, the Englishman levelled the score at 2-2 and then got his throw-off through. The set win at 4-2 was his first set since 1-0.

It was to be the Englishman's return in this match. Humphries immediately broke in the seventh set to make it 1-0 and confirmed this with a commanding leg to make it 2-0. De Decker tried to get back into the set and checked 156 rest to make it 2-1, but after missing a break dart he had to accept 3-1.

De Decker was not deterred and immediately capitalised on the fact that Cool Hand Luke did not get into the leg at the start of the eighth set. The Real Deal took the break but had to give it straight back in the next leg after missing a double. Both players then got their throw-ins through, even though Humphries came close to a 170 checkout to break. Nevertheless, the Englishman secured the set equaliser.

The level of this match was as even as the result. A lot was decided by the toss advantage. As a result, De Decker was able to secure the break at 2-1 in the ninth set. Humphries failed to get into his leg, allowing the Belgian to pull away to 5-4.

After losing three sets in a row, it seemed to be the moment The Real Deal needed. The Belgian was again the stronger player in the tenth set and secured the break at 1-1 thanks to two 180s, but Humphries did not give up and also secured the direct re-break. De Decker was not bothered by this and used his first match dart to achieve the biggest success of his career.