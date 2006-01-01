Luke Littler to face Michael van Gerwen in first round of Betfred World Matchplay

Luke Littler to face Michael van Gerwen in first round of Betfred World Matchplay

Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen faces the in-form Luke Littler
Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen faces the in-form Luke LittlerPDC
The stage is set for another thrilling Betfred World Matchplay at Blackpool's Winter Gardens from July 13th to 21st, as the tournament draw revealed a mix of intriguing matchups and highly anticipated returns.

Defending champion Nathan Aspinall will begin his title defence against debutant Luke Woodhouse, while darts fans eagerly await the blockbuster first-round clash between three-time champion Michael van Gerwen and the in-form Luke Littler.

Aspinall, looking to repeat last year's dominant performance, acknowledges the challenge Woodhouse presents but expresses confidence in his ability.

"Luke is a great player. He's played some fantastic darts this year - that's why he's in this tournament," Aspinall said after the draw was conducted on Thursday.

"I've played Luke quite a few times and I've got a good record against him, so while it's going to be a tough game, it's one I am confident that I can come through."

Aspinall is the defending champions
Aspinall is the defending championsPDC

The £800,000 tournament sees the top 16 players seeded and facing off against qualifiers.

This year's standout matchup is undoubtedly Van Gerwen, a darts legend, against the red-hot Littler, who has taken the sport by storm in 2024.

Fans can also expect a fiery clash between reigning world champion Luke Humphries, the pre-tournament favourite, and German newcomer Ricardo Pietreczko.

Gerwyn Price, last year's runner-up, faces a tough battle against two-time semi-finalist Daryl Gurney.

Other mouthwatering encounters include 2019 winner Rob Cross against Dutch debutant Gian van Veen, and Jonny Clayton going head-to-head with the legendary Raymond van Barneveld.

There's plenty to keep fans on the edge of their seats throughout the nine-day tournament at Blackpool's iconic Winter Gardens.

The prestigious Phil Taylor Trophy and a whopping £200,000 await the champion. 

The excitement extends beyond the men's competition. The Betfred Women's World Matchplay returns for its third edition, featuring eight top players on the final day.

2024 Betfred World Matchplay draw in full:

(1) Luke Humphries v Ricardo Pietreczko

(16) Stephen Bunting v Ryan Joyce

(8) Jonny Clayton v Raymond van Barneveld

(9) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Martin Schindler

(4) Gerwyn Price v Daryl Gurney

(13) Ross Smith v Josh Rock

(5) Nathan Aspinall v Luke Woodhouse

(12) Danny Noppert v James Wade

(2) Michael van Gerwen v Luke Littler

(15) Joe Cullen v Brendan Dolan

(7) Dave Chisnall v Krzysztof Ratajski

(10) Peter Wright v Andrew Gilding

(3) Michael Smith v Gary Anderson

(14) Chris Dobey v Ritchie Edhouse

(6) Rob Cross v Gian van Veen

(11) Damon Heta v Ryan Searle

Follow the 2024 Betfred World Matchplay with Flashscore

