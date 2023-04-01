Dawid Malan ton leads England to one-day series victory over New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Dawid Malan ton leads England to one-day series victory over New Zealand
Dawid Malan ton leads England to one-day series victory over New Zealand
Malan celebrates after reaching his century
Malan celebrates after reaching his century
Reuters
Opener Dawid Malan (36) hit a superb century before Moeen Ali (36) grabbed four wickets as England beat New Zealand by 100 runs in the fourth one-day international on Friday for a 3-1 series victory.

Malan made a 114-ball 127 with 14 fours and three sixes to lay the platform for a strong 311-9 in 50 overs after Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat at Lord's.

Needing a win to avoid defeat in the ODI series, New Zealand got off to a poor start as they lost opener Devon Conway cheaply following an excellent run out by Buttler.

Henry Nicholls (41) gave the visitors a glimmer of hope but incisive bowling by Moeen snuffed out the threat, though the spinner denied a hat-trick on his way to figures of 4-50.

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra lead the scoring for New Zealand as he valiantly battled on until the end, hitting 61 off 48 balls, but his resistance was ended by Sam Curran's excellent yorker.

A fractured thumb suffered in the field by Tim Southee meant New Zealand were one batsman short when their innings came to an end on 211 in the 39th over.

"When you're faced with those challenges (injuries), it's important for guys to step up. Southee's in good spirits. He'll be assessed further to see how he is. Fingers crossed," New Zealand captain Tom Latham said.

England players celebrate their series win
Reuters

Earlier, Malan was the cornerstone of England's innings and was involved in three significant partnerships.

He added 79 runs with Joe Root (29), 56 with Jos Buttler (36) and 48 with Liam Livingstone (28), before departing on 127 when he nicked a Ravindra delivery into Latham's gloves.

"Good run, especially scoring some runs here at the home of cricket and leading into a World Cup. It was a bit slow, when they built pressure I found it hard to score," Malan said.

"But we built partnerships and got up to 300, which it what we were aiming for.

"Trying to break into this team, you either have to be a freak or being consistent, and that's what I've tried to do, put match-winning performances on the board."

Malan was impressive against New Zealand
Reuters

Captain Buttler said of the series: “We got better and better. We wanted to play our style of cricket and we were true to that. We had to get off to a good start with the ball and we did that.”

Butler said his team were in a good position for the World Cup.

“We’re building nicely to go there and win. It’s an exciting time.”

Ravindra was the pick of New Zealand's bowlers, claiming the wickets of Malan, Root, Harry Brook and Moeen to limit the damage.

England's victory will give them a boost ahead of their World Cup title defence. Buttler's side next take on Ireland, while New Zealand face Bangladesh.

The teams will then meet in the opening match of the 50-overs World Cup in India on October 5th.

Mentions
CricketNew ZealandEnglandMalan Dawid
Related Articles
Stokes says he always planned to play at World Cup
New Zealand hope to avoid another Stokes masterclass at World Cup
Stokes's England ODI record 182 sets up win over New Zealand
Show more
Cricket
Incredible Klaasen guides South Africa to one-sided win over Australia
Updated
Bangladesh upset India in Asia Cup dead rubber despite Gill's glittering ton
New Zealand bowler Southee suffers thumb fracture, World Cup campaign in doubt
Injured Naseem doubtful for Pakistan's early World Cup matches
Sri Lanka pip Pakistan to make Asia Cup final v India after tight two-wicket victory
South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj bouncing back to World Cup after horror injury
Josh Inglis insists Australian players have to get used to neck protectors
Afghanistan recall fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq for World Cup after long ODI absence
Most Read
Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says PSG boss Luis Enrique
Who's missing: Jack Grealish remains doubtful for Manchester City
Djokovic defends Alcaraz's absence from Davis Cup matches
Three Real Madrid youth players arrested over sexual video with minor

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings