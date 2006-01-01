Duplantis soars to another Diamond League win two weeks after Olympic world record

Two-time Olympic champion Armand Duplantis (24) soared to another victory in his illustrious resume, winning the city pole vault competition on Wednesday to open the Lausanne Diamond League meeting.

He cleared a meeting record of 6.15 metres at Place de la Navigation, two weeks after he captured his second consecutive Olympic title with a stunning world-record 6.25m jump in Paris.

The Swede needed just four jumps to clinch Wednesday's victory with a height of 6.0, then had the bar raised to a meeting-record 6.15, clearing it on his third attempt.

"It's always nerve-wracking when you have a big performance like I did at the Olympics," Duplantis told reporters. "I stepped out on the track today and I really loved it."

Olympic silver medallist Sam Kendricks of the US cleared 5.92 for second place. Norway's Sondre Guttormsen, Australia's Kurtis Marschall and EJ Obiena of the Philippines finished in a three-way tie for third with 5.82.

Duplantis wowed the Stade de France crowd at the Paris Olympics when he broke the world record for a ninth time.

The remainder of the Lausanne Diamond League programme is on Thursday at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise.