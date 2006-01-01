Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Duplantis soars to another Diamond League win two weeks after Olympic world record

Duplantis soars to another Diamond League win two weeks after Olympic world record

Duplantis soars to another Diamond League win two weeks after Olympic world record
Duplantis soars to another Diamond League win two weeks after Olympic world recordReuters / Denis Balibouse
Two-time Olympic champion Armand Duplantis (24) soared to another victory in his illustrious resume, winning the city pole vault competition on Wednesday to open the Lausanne Diamond League meeting.

He cleared a meeting record of 6.15 metres at Place de la Navigation, two weeks after he captured his second consecutive Olympic title with a stunning world-record 6.25m jump in Paris.

The Swede needed just four jumps to clinch Wednesday's victory with a height of 6.0, then had the bar raised to a meeting-record 6.15, clearing it on his third attempt.

"It's always nerve-wracking when you have a big performance like I did at the Olympics," Duplantis told reporters. "I stepped out on the track today and I really loved it."

Olympic silver medallist Sam Kendricks of the US cleared 5.92 for second place. Norway's Sondre Guttormsen, Australia's Kurtis Marschall and EJ Obiena of the Philippines finished in a three-way tie for third with 5.82.

Duplantis wowed the Stade de France crowd at the Paris Olympics when he broke the world record for a ninth time.

The remainder of the Lausanne Diamond League programme is on Thursday at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise.

Mentions
AthleticsDuplantis Armand
Related Articles
Olympic flag arrival kicks off 2028 'pressure' for Los Angeles
Lyles and Hassan bookend fabulous Paris programme of Olympic athletics
Netherlands' Sifan Hassan grinds out thrilling marathon gold in sprint finish
Show more
Athletics
From Simone Biles to Novak Djokovic: Six of the Paris Olympics' biggest stars
Olympic Highlights Day 16: Iconic giant says farewell while Sifan Hassan targets hat-trick
Electric USA soar to double 4x400m relay Olympic gold medals
Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen makes amends to clinch 5000m gold
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon wins third straight 1500m gold with emphatic performance
Emmanuel Wanyonyi extends Kenya's 800m domination with stunning gold
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku closing in on Napoli move, Forest sign Moreno on loan
Cristiano Ronaldo launches his own YouTube channel
Phil Foden and Cole Palmer win PFA Player of the Year awards
Sterling open to transfer offers as Chelsea career looks to be over

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings