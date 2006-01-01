Advertisement
  3. Dutch men win 3x3 basketball gold over France as Germany women defeat Spain

Dutch men win 3x3 basketball gold over France as Germany women defeat Spain

Germany and Spain's teams pose with their medalsReuters
The Netherlands won gold in the men's 3x3 basketball by beating France in a close final at the Paris Olympics on Monday, just a few minutes after Germany had won their first international title in the women's tournament.

France were backed by a passionate crowd, but Worthy de Jong tied the score in the last seconds of regulation and sealed the deal in overtime with a two-point, long-range shot to secure an 18-17 victory at Place de la Concorde.

On the women's side, Germany beat Spain 17-16 after Sonja Greinacher hit a two-pointer that gave them a decisive lead with 30 seconds remaining.

"We definitely wanted that gold medal," said Greinacher. "I think we just wanted to enjoy our last game together as a group. That was the biggest goal of it all, to just enjoy."

The men's bronze went to Lithuania after they dispatched Tokyo gold medallists Latvia 21-18, who lost their only two games of the tournament on Monday.

The United States, who won the women's gold in Tokyo, prevailed over Canada 16-13 to claim bronze this time around, a consolation prize after losing 18-16 to Spain in overtime in the semi-finals.

More to follow.

