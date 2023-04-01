Eddie Hearn says no contract has been sent from Tyson Fury for Anthony Joshua bout

Eddie Hearn says no contract has been sent from Tyson Fury for Anthony Joshua bout
Fury celebrating after his last win against Chisora in December
Reuters
Promoter Eddie Hearn said on Saturday that reigning world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34) has not yet sent a contract to fellow Brit Anthony Joshua (33) for a proposed September bout.

Fury said on Friday a contract had been sent to Joshua for a Wembley Stadium showdown.

Hearn begged to differ.

"We have been sent no contract for a fight in September," he said to IFL TV, but he added there were talks with Fury's team.

He said Joshua's team were also negotiating a fight with former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in December and would not alter those plans.

"If our plans don't come to fruition we would of course be open to discussing a fight with Tyson Fury," Heard said.

"The Tyson Fury fight is a fight Anthony Joshua wants."

Fury has not fought since retaining his title with a 10th-round stoppage of fellow Briton Derek Chisora in December.

Fury has 33 wins and a draw from 34 bouts, while Joshua has 25 wins and three losses in his 28 professional fights.

