Japan head coach Eddie Jones (64) named four uncapped players in an inexperienced starting line-up to face his former team England in Saturday's Test in Tokyo.

The new faces include a university student in full-back Yoshitaka Yazaki, as Jones prepares for a battle of wits with his former assistant Steve Borthwick, now England head coach.

For his first match in charge in his second spell with Japan, Jones retains only three starting players from the 39-27 loss to Argentina at last year's World Cup that confirmed their first-round exit.

Loose forward Michael Leitch, who played under Jones during the Australian's first stint as Japan head coach from 2012-15, was named captain.

Japan (15-1)

Yoshitaka Yazaki; Jone Naikabula, Dylan Riley, Tomoki Osada, Koga Nezuka; Seungsin Lee, Naoto Saito; Faulua Makisi, Tiennan Costley, Michael Leitch; Warner Dearns, Sanaila Waqa; Shuhei Takeuchi, Mamoru Harada, Takayoshi Mohara

Replacements: Atsushi Sakate, Shogo Miura, Keijiro Tamefusa, Amanaki Saumaki, Kai Yamamoto, Shinobu Fujiwara, Rikiya Matsuda, Samisoni Tua