Eddie Jones names inexperienced Japan side to face former team England

  Eddie Jones names inexperienced Japan side to face former team England

Eddie Jones names inexperienced Japan side to face former team England

Jones has named his Japan squad
AFP
Japan head coach Eddie Jones (64) named four uncapped players in an inexperienced starting line-up to face his former team England in Saturday's Test in Tokyo.

The new faces include a university student in full-back Yoshitaka Yazaki, as Jones prepares for a battle of wits with his former assistant Steve Borthwick, now England head coach.

For his first match in charge in his second spell with Japan, Jones retains only three starting players from the 39-27 loss to Argentina at last year's World Cup that confirmed their first-round exit.

Loose forward Michael Leitch, who played under Jones during the Australian's first stint as Japan head coach from 2012-15, was named captain.

Japan (15-1)

Yoshitaka Yazaki; Jone Naikabula, Dylan Riley, Tomoki Osada, Koga Nezuka; Seungsin Lee, Naoto Saito; Faulua Makisi, Tiennan Costley, Michael Leitch; Warner Dearns, Sanaila Waqa; Shuhei Takeuchi, Mamoru Harada, Takayoshi Mohara

Replacements: Atsushi Sakate, Shogo Miura, Keijiro Tamefusa, Amanaki Saumaki, Kai Yamamoto, Shinobu Fujiwara, Rikiya Matsuda, Samisoni Tua

Rugby Union
Rugby Union
Plumtree adamant Wales have 'nothing to lose' against Springboks
Mbappe reaches out to rugby captain Dupont over face mask problem
Wales flanker Morgan ruled out of South Africa and Australia Tests
Du Toit to captain new-look Springboks against Wales
Kolisi to miss Twickenham Test as weakened Springboks face Wales
How Kenya’s Shujaa downed Germany to reclaim top-tier sevens series spot
Melbourne Rebels laid to rest as rugby union continues to retreat in Australia
Toulouse outlast Leinster in extra time to win Champions Cup thriller
