Editors' Picks: AFCON, NFL and season's first Grand Slam headline packed weekend

Tennis' first Grand Slam of the year, the final of snooker's Masters, the NFL playoffs, and plenty of football - there's so much to look forward to in the next few days. The only question is, when do you sleep?

Here's what we're watching this weekend in the wide world of sports.

Saturday, January 13th

The pick of the matches from LaLiga this weekend comes on Saturday evening when two sides that are neighbours both in the table and geographically go toe to toe.

Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad (based in San Sebastian) are the Basque Country’s two biggest and best sides and they lie just 100 km apart in Spain’s north. What’s more, they are both strong at the moment with Athletic fourth in the standings after 19 rounds and La Real just six points behind them in sixth.

There are other Basque clubs in LaLiga but the biggest derby in the region is the one between these two. Having said that, it is not a ferocious rivalry stoked by deep hatred but more one of mutual respect and regional bragging rights. In the current context, it is also a showdown between two excellent sides that will be vying for LaLiga’s European places come the end of the campaign.

In short, both these sides mean business and it should be a cracker. They have already met once this season, back in September, with La Real running away with a 3-0 win but Athletic are the form team currently, having won their last three league outings.

If you are interested in learning more about the Basque Derby this weekend, take a look at our feature article here.

The Africa Cup of Nations kicks off this weekend, with hosts Ivory Coast taking on Guinea Bissau in the curtain-raising match.

The two-time AFCON winners are hosting the event for just the second time. The last time they did was back in 1984, in which they failed to get out of the group stage. They will be looking to make more of a mark this time around, in a group with Nigeria, Guinea Bissasu and Equatorial Guinea.

The Ivorians will be heavy favourites going into this contest. They are unbeaten in their last 12 opening matches, while since making their debut in the competition in 2017, Guinea Bissau have yet to win a game, losing six times and drawing three.

Willy Boly and Evan Ndicka form a solid defensive partnership for Ivory Coast, and with Frank Kessie and Seko Fofana ahead of them, they will be tough to break down.

Up front, they will certainly be hoping to get the best out of some of their attacking talent, with the likes of Simon Adingra, Nicolas Pepe and Jonathan Bamba in their ranks.

Sunday, January 14th

Tennis is back! Well, tennis has technically been back for around two weeks now, but this weekend tennis is really back, with the first Grand Slam of the season getting underway and in style. That's because the Australian Open draw has thrown up a number of heavyweight first-round clashes on both the men's and women's sides.

Perhaps the standout men's tie is the match between 2023 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas and 2022 semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini. What sort of level the latter will be playing remains to be seen given he's been out with an injury since August, but if he returns in good shape, we'll be treated to a battle between two of the best players in the world.

The big story from the women's side in the opening round will be the return of two-time champion Naomi Osaka, who before this month hadn't played since falling pregnant well over a year ago. Her return to Grand Slam action won't be an easy one, with the 26-year-old going up against world number 20 Caroline Garcia.

They are just two of many mouthwatering clashes that will be taking place down under, and even in the matches that are less interesting on paper, it will fascinating to see how the top players are looking heading into the new season.

The NFL playoffs get underway this weekend as all football fans will know. If you’re not a fan, now is a good time to tune in as we are down to the best 14 sides. The regular season was hotly contested with many of the playoff berths going down to the final two rounds.

For those not in the loop, here’s how the playoffs work: The best seven seeds from the AFC and NFC qualify with the top seeds on each side - the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers - skipping the first week of the playoffs. That leaves three pairs on each side of the bracket in the Wild Card round this weekend, with the winners progressing to the Divisional playoffs next week.

The pick of the Wild Card games has to be the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, playing the Miami Dolphins. Both teams finished the regular season with 11-6 records meaning there is hardly anything between them. They did play each already with the Chiefs winning 21-14 in Frankfurt during the International Series.

Leading into that match, the Texans host the Browns (22:30). On Sunday, the Bills play the Steelers (19:00) before the Cowboys meet the Packers (22:30) and the Lions host the Rams (02:00). Late on Monday night, the Buccaneers play the Eagles (02:00).

The Masters is one of the three biggest tournaments in snooker - a 'Triple Crown' event. A short but exciting event consisting of the 16 best players in the world, top-quality snooker is always guaranteed.

This Sunday, the winner will be crowned, as Judd Trump looks to retain his trophy. He won't have an easy run to the final though. The Englishman faces Ali Carter in the quarter-finals, while three-time Masters champion Mark Selby could be waiting for him in the semis.

And lurking on the other side of the draw is the world number one and best player to ever pick up a cue, Ronnie O'Sullivan. 'The Rocket' won the first Triple Crown event of the season, the UK Championship, back in December, so should be brimming with confidence.

A potential dream final between Trump and O'Sullivan is on the cards, and snooker fans everywhere will be licking their lips at the possibility.

Bringing an end to the Premier League's weekend action is a clash between two of England's biggest clubs, two clubs that have had hugely contrasting first halves of the season.

Tottenham are loving life under Ange Postecoglou, currently sitting fifth with just a point separating them from third and six from the top of the table. Manchester United on the other hand are down in eighth, eight points back.

The hosts' hopes of getting a much-needed result have been boosted by the fact that Spurs' star man Son Heung-Min is away at the Asian Cup, but the North London side have brought in Timo Werner to deal with the South Korean's absence, and he should be available.

It's poor results in these sorts of games that have been one of the biggest weaknesses for Erik ten Hag since he took over at Old Trafford and another one would leave the Dutchman under an enormous amount of pressure.