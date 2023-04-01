AFCON: Matches, dates and everything you need to know about fixtures and dates

2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates

Senegal won their first AFCON title last year in Cameroon

The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) takes place across January and February in Ivory Coast. Here's everything you need to know about who's playing who and when in a group-by-group guide.

Senegal won their first AFCON title last year in Cameroon and they return for the 2023 edition of the tournament along with hosts Ivory Coast and 22 other nations. Below are all the groups and fixtures.

Group A

Participants: Nigeria (three titles), Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast (two titles), Guinea Bissau

Group A Flashscore

Fixtures:

January 13th

Ivory Coast vs Guinea Bissau - 21:00 CET

January 14th

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea - 15:00 CET

January 18th

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea Bissau - 15:00 CET

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria - 18:00 CET

January 22nd

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast - 18:00 CET

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria - 18:00 CET

Group B

Participants: Ghana (four titles), Cape Verde, Mozambique, Egypt (seven titles)

Group B Flashscore

Fixtures:

January 14th

Egypt vs Mozambique - 18:00 CET

Ghana vs Cape Verde - 21:00 CET

January 18th

Egypt vs Ghana - 21:00 CET

January 19th

Cape Verde vs Mozambique -15:00 CET

January 22nd

Mozambique vs Ghana - 21:00 CET

Cape Verde vs Egypt - 21:00 CET

Group C

Participants: Senegal (one title), Cameroon (five titles), Gambia, Guinea

Group C Flashscore

Fixtures:

January 15th

Senegal vs Gambia - 15:00 CET

Cameroon vs Guinea - 18:00 CET

January 19th

Senegal vs Cameroon - 18:00 CET

Guinea vs Gambia - 21:00 CET

January 23rd

Guinea vs Senegal - 18:00 CET

Gambia vs Cameroon - 18:00 CET

Group D

Participants: Algeria (two titles), Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Angola

Group D Flashscore

Fixtures:

January 15th

Algeria vs Angola - 21:00 CET

January 16th

Burkina Faso vs Mauritania - 15:00 CET

January 20th

Algeria vs Burkina Faso - 15:00 CET

Mauritania vs Angola - 18:00 CET

January 23rd

Angola vs Burkina Faso - 21:00 CET

Mauritania vs Algeria - 21:00 CET

Group E

Participants: Namibia, South Africa (one title), Tunisia (one title), Mali

Group E Flashscore

Fixtures:

January 16th

Tunisia vs Namibia - 18:00 CET

Mali vs South Africa - 21:00 CET

January 20th

Tunisia vs Mali - 21:00 CET

January 21st

South Africa vs Namibia - 21:00 CET

January 24th

South Africa vs Tunisia - 18:00 CET

Namibia vs Mali - 18:00 CET

Group F

Participants: Morocco (one title), Tanzania, D.R. Congo (two titles), Zambia (one title)

Group F Flashscore

Fixtures:

January 17th

Morocco vs Tanzania - 18:00 CET

D.R. Congo vs Zambia - 21:00 CET

January 21st

Morocco vs D.R. Congo - 15:00 CET

Zambia vs Tanzania - 18:00 CET

January 24th

Tanzania vs D.R. Congo- 21:00 CET

Zambia vs Morocco - 21:00 CET

Knock-out stages

The group winners, runners-up and the four best third-placed teams progress to the round of 16 which is followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

Round of 16

January 27th

Winner Group D vs Third Group B/E/F (R1) - 18:00 CET

Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group C (R2) - 21:00 CET

January 28th

Winner Group A vs Third Group C/D/E (R6) - 18:00 CET

Runner-up Group B vs Runner-up Group F (R7) - 21:00 CET

January 29th

Winner Group B vs Third Group A/C/D (R5) - 18:00 CET

Winner Group C vs Third Group A/B/F (R3) - 21:00 CET

January 30th

Winner Group E vs Runner-up Group D (R4) - 18:00 CET

Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group E (R8)- 21:00 CET

Quarter-finals

February 2nd

First quarter-final (Winner R1 vs Winner R2) - 18:00 CET

Second quarter-final (Winner R3 vs Winner R4) - 21:00 CET

February 3rd

Third quarter-final (Winner R6 vs Winner R7) - 18:00 CET

Fourth quarter-final (Winner R5 vs Winner R8) - 21:00 CET

Semi-finals

February 7th

First semi-final (Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4) - 18:00 CET

Second semi-final (Winner QF2 vs Winner QF3) - 21:00 CET

Finals

February 10th

Third-place playoff - 21:00 CET

February 11th

The final- 21:00 CET