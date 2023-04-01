AFCON: Matches, dates and everything you need to know about fixtures and dates

Senegal won their first AFCON title last year in Cameroon and they return for the 2023 edition of the tournament along with hosts Ivory Coast and 22 other nations. Below are all the groups and fixtures.
Group A
Participants: Nigeria (three titles), Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast (two titles), Guinea Bissau
Fixtures:
January 13th
Ivory Coast vs Guinea Bissau - 21:00 CET
January 14th
Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea - 15:00 CET
January 18th
Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea Bissau - 15:00 CET
Ivory Coast vs Nigeria - 18:00 CET
January 22nd
Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast - 18:00 CET
Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria - 18:00 CET
Group B
Participants: Ghana (four titles), Cape Verde, Mozambique, Egypt (seven titles)
Fixtures:
January 14th
Egypt vs Mozambique - 18:00 CET
Ghana vs Cape Verde - 21:00 CET
January 18th
January 19th
Cape Verde vs Mozambique -15:00 CET
January 22nd
Mozambique vs Ghana - 21:00 CET
Cape Verde vs Egypt - 21:00 CET
Group C
Participants: Senegal (one title), Cameroon (five titles), Gambia, Guinea
Fixtures:
January 15th
Cameroon vs Guinea - 18:00 CET
January 19th
Senegal vs Cameroon - 18:00 CET
January 23rd
Gambia vs Cameroon - 18:00 CET
Group D
Participants: Algeria (two titles), Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Angola
Fixtures:
January 15th
January 16th
Burkina Faso vs Mauritania - 15:00 CET
January 20th
Algeria vs Burkina Faso - 15:00 CET
Mauritania vs Angola - 18:00 CET
January 23rd
Angola vs Burkina Faso - 21:00 CET
Mauritania vs Algeria - 21:00 CET
Group E
Participants: Namibia, South Africa (one title), Tunisia (one title), Mali
Fixtures:
January 16th
Tunisia vs Namibia - 18:00 CET
Mali vs South Africa - 21:00 CET
January 20th
January 21st
South Africa vs Namibia - 21:00 CET
January 24th
South Africa vs Tunisia - 18:00 CET
Group F
Participants: Morocco (one title), Tanzania, D.R. Congo (two titles), Zambia (one title)
Fixtures:
January 17th
Morocco vs Tanzania - 18:00 CET
D.R. Congo vs Zambia - 21:00 CET
January 21st
Morocco vs D.R. Congo - 15:00 CET
Zambia vs Tanzania - 18:00 CET
January 24th
Tanzania vs D.R. Congo- 21:00 CET
Knock-out stages
The group winners, runners-up and the four best third-placed teams progress to the round of 16 which is followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.
Round of 16
January 27th
Winner Group D vs Third Group B/E/F (R1) - 18:00 CET
Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group C (R2) - 21:00 CET
January 28th
Winner Group A vs Third Group C/D/E (R6) - 18:00 CET
Runner-up Group B vs Runner-up Group F (R7) - 21:00 CET
January 29th
Winner Group B vs Third Group A/C/D (R5) - 18:00 CET
Winner Group C vs Third Group A/B/F (R3) - 21:00 CET
January 30th
Winner Group E vs Runner-up Group D (R4) - 18:00 CET
Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group E (R8)- 21:00 CET
Quarter-finals
February 2nd
First quarter-final (Winner R1 vs Winner R2) - 18:00 CET
Second quarter-final (Winner R3 vs Winner R4) - 21:00 CET
February 3rd
Third quarter-final (Winner R6 vs Winner R7) - 18:00 CET
Fourth quarter-final (Winner R5 vs Winner R8) - 21:00 CET
Semi-finals
February 7th
First semi-final (Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4) - 18:00 CET
Second semi-final (Winner QF2 vs Winner QF3) - 21:00 CET
Finals
February 10th
Third-place playoff - 21:00 CET
February 11th
The final- 21:00 CET