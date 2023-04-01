Who's Missing: The Premier League stars in AFCON and Asian Cup action

Who's Missing: The Premier League stars in AFCON and Asian Cup action
Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah
Profimedia, Flashscore
A host of players will be unavailable to their Premier League clubs in the coming weeks and will instead be in action for their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the Asian Cup.

The Asian Cup starts on January 12th and runs through until February 10th while AFCON will take place between January 13th and February 11th.

Take a look at who's missing for their Premier League clubs below:

Arsenal

Mohamed Elneny (Egypt)

Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan)

Aston Villa

Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)

Bournemouth

Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso)

Antoine Semenyo (Ghana)

Brentford

The Bees will be without Wissa for a while
Profimedia

Yoane Wissa (DRC)

Frank Onyeka (Nigeria)

Kim Ji-soo (South Korea)

Saman Ghoddos (Iran)

Brighton

Mitoma in action for the Seagulls
Profimedia

Simon Adingra (Cote d'Ivoire)

Kaoru Mitoma (Japan)

Chelsea

Nicolas Jackson (Senegal)

Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew (Ghana)

Everton

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal)

Fulham

Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)

Calvin Bassey (Nigeria)

Fode Ballo-Toure (Senegal)

Liverpool

The Reds have to find a way to cope without Salah
Profimedia

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Wataru Endo (Japan)

Luton

Issa Kabore (Burkina Faso)

Man Utd

The Red Devils will be without their No. 1
AFP

Andre Onana (Cameroon)

Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco)

Nott'm Forest

Serge Aurier (Cote d'Ivoire)

Willy Boly (Cote d'Ivoire)

Ibrahim Sangare (Cote d'Ivoire)

Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal)

Moussa Niakhate (Senegal)

Ola Aina (Nigeria)

Sheffield Utd

Yasser Larouci (Algeria)

Anis Ben Slimane (Tunisia)

Tottenham

Spurs captain Son is away with his nation
Profimedia

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal)

Yves Bissouma (Mali)

Son Heung-min (South Korea)

West Ham

Kudus celebrates scoring for the Hammers
Profimedia

Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)

Nayef Aguerd (Morocco)

Wolves

Wolves will be without Hwang
Profimedia

Boubacar Traore (Mali)

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria)

Hwang Hee-chan (South Korea)

Justin Hubner (Indonesia)

