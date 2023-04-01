Who's Missing: The Premier League stars in AFCON and Asian Cup action

A host of players will be unavailable to their Premier League clubs in the coming weeks and will instead be in action for their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the Asian Cup.

The Asian Cup starts on January 12th and runs through until February 10th while AFCON will take place between January 13th and February 11th.

Take a look at who's missing for their Premier League clubs below:

Mohamed Elneny (Egypt)

Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan)

Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)

Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso)

Antoine Semenyo (Ghana)

The Bees will be without Wissa for a while Profimedia

Yoane Wissa (DRC)

Frank Onyeka (Nigeria)

Kim Ji-soo (South Korea)

Saman Ghoddos (Iran)

Mitoma in action for the Seagulls Profimedia

Simon Adingra (Cote d'Ivoire)

Kaoru Mitoma (Japan)

Nicolas Jackson (Senegal)

Jordan Ayew (Ghana)

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal)

Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)

Calvin Bassey (Nigeria)

Fode Ballo-Toure (Senegal)

The Reds have to find a way to cope without Salah Profimedia

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Wataru Endo (Japan)

Issa Kabore (Burkina Faso)

The Red Devils will be without their No. 1 AFP

Andre Onana (Cameroon)

Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco)

Serge Aurier (Cote d'Ivoire)

Willy Boly (Cote d'Ivoire)

Ibrahim Sangare (Cote d'Ivoire)

Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal)

Moussa Niakhate (Senegal)

Ola Aina (Nigeria)

Yasser Larouci (Algeria)

Anis Ben Slimane (Tunisia)

Spurs captain Son is away with his nation Profimedia

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal)

Yves Bissouma (Mali)

Son Heung-min (South Korea)

Kudus celebrates scoring for the Hammers Profimedia

Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)

Nayef Aguerd (Morocco)

Wolves will be without Hwang Profimedia

Boubacar Traore (Mali)

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria)

Hwang Hee-chan (South Korea)

Justin Hubner (Indonesia)