Who's Missing: The Premier League stars in AFCON and Asian Cup action

The Asian Cup starts on January 12th and runs through until February 10th while AFCON will take place between January 13th and February 11th.
Take a look at who's missing for their Premier League clubs below:
Arsenal
Mohamed Elneny (Egypt)
Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan)
Aston Villa
Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)
Bournemouth
Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso)
Antoine Semenyo (Ghana)
Brentford
Yoane Wissa (DRC)
Frank Onyeka (Nigeria)
Kim Ji-soo (South Korea)
Saman Ghoddos (Iran)
Brighton
Simon Adingra (Cote d'Ivoire)
Kaoru Mitoma (Japan)
Chelsea
Nicolas Jackson (Senegal)
Crystal Palace
Jordan Ayew (Ghana)
Everton
Idrissa Gueye (Senegal)
Fulham
Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)
Calvin Bassey (Nigeria)
Fode Ballo-Toure (Senegal)
Liverpool
Mohamed Salah (Egypt)
Wataru Endo (Japan)
Luton
Issa Kabore (Burkina Faso)
Man Utd
Andre Onana (Cameroon)
Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco)
Nott'm Forest
Serge Aurier (Cote d'Ivoire)
Willy Boly (Cote d'Ivoire)
Ibrahim Sangare (Cote d'Ivoire)
Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal)
Moussa Niakhate (Senegal)
Ola Aina (Nigeria)
Sheffield Utd
Yasser Larouci (Algeria)
Anis Ben Slimane (Tunisia)
Tottenham
Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal)
Yves Bissouma (Mali)
Son Heung-min (South Korea)
West Ham
Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)
Nayef Aguerd (Morocco)
Wolves
Boubacar Traore (Mali)
Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria)
Hwang Hee-chan (South Korea)
Justin Hubner (Indonesia)