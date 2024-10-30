Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. England captain Stokes reveals home was burgled by masked robbers

England captain Stokes reveals home was burgled by masked robbers

AFP
England captain Ben Stokes's house was burgled while he was leading the team in Pakistan
England captain Ben Stokes's house was burgled while he was leading the team in PakistanStu Forster / Getty Images via AFP
England Test cricket captain Ben Stokes (33) said Wednesday a masked gang had burgled his home when his family were inside while he was away in Pakistan for the recent tour.

Stokes said his family did not come to "any physical harm" but a number of "sentimental" items were taken.

His wife Claire and children Layton and Libby were in the house when the robbery took place during the second Test, with the all-rounder leading England in a match they eventually lost by 152 runs en route to a 2-1 series loss.

"On the evening of Thursday 17th October a number of masked people burgled my home in the Castle Eden area in the North East," said Stokes in a social media post.

"They escaped with jewellery, other valuables and a good deal of personal items. Many of those items have real sentimental value for me and my family. They are irreplaceable.

"This is an appeal for any help in finding these people who carried out this act."

He added: "By far the worst thing about this crime is that it was carried out whilst my wife and 2 young children were in the house. Thankfully, none of my family came to any physical harm.

"Understandably, however, the experience has had an impact on their emotional and mental state. All we can think about is how much worse this situation could have been.

"I am releasing photographs of some of the stolen items - which I hope may be easily identified - in the hope that we can find the people who are responsible for this.

"Although we have lost cherished possessions, to be clear, my sole motivation in sharing these photographs is not the recovery of material items. It is to catch the people who did this."

Stokes asked his followers to contact the police if they could help, before saying: "Finally, I want to say thank you to the police service. Both now and whilst I was away in Pakistan, their support for my family has been outstanding. They continue to work incredibly hard in trying to find these people."

Mentions
CricketBen StokesEngland
Related Articles
Uncapped Jacob Bethell replaces Jamie Smith in England squad for New Zealand tour
New Zealand stun India in 113-run victory to earn historic away series win
Pakistan spin to win as England leave with more questions after series defeat
Show more
Cricket
Mulder joins run-fest with ton as South Africa declare at 575-6 against Bangladesh
Australia head coach McDonald signs three-year contract extension
Australia's Matthew Wade retires from international cricket
Regulars Babar, Afridi and Naseem return for Pakistan's white-ball tour of Australia
Too much pressure on Ashwin & Jadeja, says India skipper following New Zealand defeat
Skipper Rohit backs India's batsmen despite failures against New Zealand
Most Read
Tottenham without captain Son Heung-min and Wilson Odobert for Manchester City clash
Four Copa del Rey matches postponed due to floods in Valencia region
Ruben Amorim: Portugal's next superstar coach heavily linked with Manchester United
Lukaku and Kvaratskhelia score as Napoli outclass AC Milan to extend Serie A lead

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings