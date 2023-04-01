England's Southgate rules out experimenting against Scotland

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. England's Southgate rules out experimenting against Scotland
England's Southgate rules out experimenting against Scotland
Southgate wants to settle on a team
Southgate wants to settle on a team
Reuters
England will not use Tuesday's 150th anniversary friendly against Scotland as a chance to experiment, manager Gareth Southgate said ahead of the Hampden Park clash.

Southgate's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Ukraine in Poland on Saturday, the first time they have dropped points in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

A languid display received criticism in some quarters and an in-form Scotland will provide a stiff test for England in a match marking the 150th anniversary of the first edition of the oldest fixture in international football.

"We've got to find the right balance of physical freshness, experience, finding out about some players, winning, playing well, the usual things that are expected of us," Southgate told a news conference.

"The first thing is we can't fiddle around with the team, because we're playing a top-level side who are going to be at full tilt and giving us a really high-level challenge. You can't overly experiment because that would be ridiculous."

Scotland are top of their Euro 2024 qualifying group with a maximum 15 points and could even clinch a place at the finals on Tuesday if Norway and Georgia draw.

The last time England and Scotland met was at Wembley in the delayed Euro 2020 tournament with the visitors having the better of a 0-0 draw. Southgate said they were an improving side.

"I thought they were excellent that night. Like all teams as you work for longer, you get more experiences together, you go through big nights together, successes, disappointments," he added.

"They've grown through that and the individual players have got more experience of big matches. They've got the confidence from some big results, particularly recent games."

England will wear a commemorative pre-match top ahead of what is being called the 150th Anniversary Heritage Match - the shirt bearing the original crest from the first Scotland against England meeting in 1872 that ended 0-0.

Since then the fixture has been played more than 100 times with England winning 48 and Scotland 41.

Asked for his earliest recollection of the fixture, Southgate said: "My first memory is some of your mates taking the goalposts at Wembley back in 1977."

That was a reference to the now-defunct Home International Championship fixture won by Scotland that prompted a pitch invasion by the Tartan Army.

"It's a fabulous game. It's great. I know there's a rivalry and I know people will be wary of it crossing a boundary but it's a brilliant sporting rivalry and it's a great game to be involved in."

Mentions
FootballScotlandEngland
Related Articles
Anderson has choice to make over allegiance, says Clarke
England are benchmark for progress, says Scotland's Clarke
Arsenal's Nketiah gets first senior England call
Show more
Football
Pogba suspended after testing positive for testosterone
Updated
Spain's men's coach sticks to football amid kiss furore
Germany interim coach Voller rules out succeeding Flick
Football Leaks' Pinto gets suspended sentence, to remain free
Updated
Paul Pogba reportedly tests positive for testosterone
Sweden's Blomqvist latest female player sidelined by ACL injury
Fantasy Premier League: The top players after the first four rounds
Stanway says Rubiales resignation should not be end of progress
Most Read
Djokovic wins US Open for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title
US Open men's final preview: Djokovic faces Medvedev
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic wins 24th Grand Slam title
Weghorst and Gakpo help stuttering Dutch past Ireland

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings