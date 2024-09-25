Advertisement
  England skipper Ben Stokes on track for upcoming Test series in Pakistan

England skipper Ben Stokes on track for upcoming Test series in Pakistan

Ben Stokes is set to return to England duty next month
Ben Stokes is set to return to England duty next month
England captain Ben Stokes (33) is "on track" to feature in the Test series in Pakistan after undergoing scans on his hamstring injury on Wednesday.

Stokes was sidelined for England's recent Test series against Sri Lanka due to the hamstring tear he suffered playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred on August 11.

Ollie Pope stood in as Test captain as England won the Sri Lanka series 2-1.

But Stokes is likely to resume his role as skipper against Pakistan after the 33-year-old all-rounder's positive scan results.

England fly out to Pakistan next week for a three-match Test tour that gets under way in Multan on October 7.

"England Men's Test captain Ben Stokes today underwent planned scans on the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the Test series against Sri Lanka," the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

"The results of the scans were positive and confirmed that his recovery, since sustaining the injury six-and-a-half weeks ago, remains on track to participate in the upcoming Test series against Pakistan."

Even if he is ready to lead England in Pakistan, there will be doubts about Stokes' ability to bowl in the early part of the tour.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Tuesday, Stokes was asked if he was likely to be able to bowl in the first Test and said: "I think that's you getting ahead of yourself. Obviously I've been six-and-a-half weeks now of just walking and doing stuff in the gym.

"There's a lot more than just my hamstring that I need to get back firing and working up again in terms of bowling."

Ben Stokes
