Ex-Newcastle striker Cisse training with non-league Macclesfield FC

Papiss Cisse played for Newcastle between 2012 and 2016

Former Leicester City star Robbie Savage's ambitious new club Macclesfield FC are already aiming for the top.

The phoenix club of Macclesfield Town have won back-to-back promotions in the past two seasons.

They started out in the North West Counties Premier Division in 2020, but are already pushing for the Football League.

Per The Telegraph, former Newcastle United star Papiss Cisse (38) is training with the club.

The free agent has not played since leaving French side Amiens SC.

Managed by Alex Bruce, son of former Newcastle boss Steve, Macclesfield also had former Everton forward Oumar Niasse training with them.