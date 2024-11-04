Ex-Scotland rugby star Stuart Hogg pleads guilty to domestic abuse

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg (32) has admitted abusing his estranged wife over the course of five years.

Hogg had been due to stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court in southeastern Scotland on Monday but pleaded guilty to a single charge when he appeared at the court.

The father-of-four arrived accompanied by his parents and admitted a single charge of domestic abuse against Gillian Hogg, between 2019 and 2024.

The ex-Scotland full-back, who now plays for French club Montpellier, will be sentenced on December 5th.

The former Glasgow Warriors and Exeter player was capped 100 times for Scotland, winning his final cap in March 2023, and he also represented the British and Irish Lions.