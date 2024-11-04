Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Ex-Scotland rugby star Stuart Hogg pleads guilty to domestic abuse

Ex-Scotland rugby star Stuart Hogg pleads guilty to domestic abuse

AFP
Stuart Hogg attended court on Monday
Stuart Hogg attended court on MondayDavid Rogers / Getty Images via AFP
Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg (32) has admitted abusing his estranged wife over the course of five years.

Hogg had been due to stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court in southeastern Scotland on Monday but pleaded guilty to a single charge when he appeared at the court.

The father-of-four arrived accompanied by his parents and admitted a single charge of domestic abuse against Gillian Hogg, between 2019 and 2024.

The ex-Scotland full-back, who now plays for French club Montpellier, will be sentenced on December 5th.

The former Glasgow Warriors and Exeter player was capped 100 times for Scotland, winning his final cap in March 2023, and he also represented the British and Irish Lions.

Mentions
Rugby UnionStuart Hogg
Related Articles
England eyeing statement win after painful New Zealand loss, says Itoje
All Black's Codie Taylor, Beaudan Barrett out due to concussions ahead of Ireland test
Joe Marler announces retirement from Test rugby after making 95 caps for England
Show more
Rugby Union
Scotland thrash Fiji at Murrayfield as Darcy Graham leads the way
New Zealand win Autumn Nations cracker to down England at Twickenham
Wallabies backing Joseph Suaalii to become one of world's best rugby union players
Teammate Marler's call for New Zealand to axe haka rejected by England captain George
Darcy Graham to start for Scotland for first time in over a year against Fiji
Haka in our DNA, says All Blacks coach after Marler's misguided comments
Most Read
Football Tracker: Martinez goal helps inter beat Venezia, Marseille also win
Antonio Conte full of praise for inspirational Atalanta as Napoli fall to home defeat
Alonso excited for 'beautiful challenge' of returning to Liverpool with Bayer Leverkusen
Sheffield United defender Ahmedhodzic banned for life from representing Bosnia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings