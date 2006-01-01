EXCLUSIVE: Elisha Owusu reflects on his journey from childhood dreams to representing Ghana

As a young boy growing up in France, Elisha Owusu's (26) eyes sparkled with admiration as he watched Ghana's football stars like Kevin-Prince Boateng and Andre Ayew grace the international stage.

Little did he know that one day, he would stand shoulder to shoulder with his childhood heroes, donning the same iconic Black Stars jersey.

"Growing up I used to watch Kevin-Prince Boateng a lot. I loved him as a kid. Andre Ayew also because when you're from France he is the ‘big big’ man. Having the chance to play with him in the national team was a big honour for me," Owusu reminisces in an exclusive interview with Flashscore.

Born in France to Ghanaian parents, Owusu's journey to representing Ghana on the international stage is a testament to his staunch passion for his homeland. In March 2022, he realized his childhood dream, making his debut for Ghana in a crucial 2022 World Cup qualification playoff tie against Nigeria.

"For me it’s a good thing to play for my country. I am very happy to go on international duty. When I was a kid I always dreamt of playing for my country. I take it like as a blessing," says Owusu.

Since that momentous debut, Owusu has become a regular fixture in the Black Stars setup, amassing 10 appearances and featuring in the final squads for the 2022 World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations. His most recent international outings saw him play a combined 101 minutes against Angola and Niger, further cementing his place in the team.

Owusu's path to the Black Stars was paved through his impressive performances at Gent, catching the eye of the Ghana Football Association. However, his footballing journey began in France, where he honed his skills in Lyon's B team before a loan spell at Sochaux. The midfielder's deep connection to France remains strong, with his family still based in the country that nurtured his early talent.

On a fairly warm Saturday afternoon, Owusu's family made the trip southeast of Paris to the historic Stade Abbé-Deschamps to watch him in action for Auxerre against Monaco. It was his 39th appearance for the club since joining in January 2023 on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Despite Auxerre's 3-0 defeat to a superior Monaco side, Owusu remains optimistic for the season.

"It was a really difficult game. I think we are still learning. I am very proud of the team that we keep on working and learning. It was difficult but we keep on going, the season is long."

Auxerre, a small city with a population of just over 30,000, boasts a football legacy that belies its size. The Stade Abbé-Deschamps, one of France's oldest stadiums, has been witness to the club's rich history, including Ligue 1 and Coupe de France triumphs as well as memorable European nights against giants like Real Madrid.

For the midfielder, the passion of the Auxerrois never runs dry.

“The fans are really behind us. You can feel the love and they are very passionate as well," he said. "Even after we lost 3-0 to Monaco they were still supporting us and singing. We don't take it for granted and want to give them everything. I am very happy to play here.”

Auxerre's recent history has been a rollercoaster ride of promotions and relegations. The club’s 32-year stay in the top flight was ended in 2012 and they had to wait 10 years to once again compete in Ligue 1.

After one season, Auxerre were relegated back to Ligue 2 but once again the L’AJA are back in Ligue 1 for the 2024-25 season. The club, founded 118 years ago, now face the challenge of maintaining their top-flight status. Owusu believes unity and attention to detail are key.

"We need to stay together. Even though we have lost some games, we have shown the quality to play in Ligue 1 so we need to build on that. We need to also pay attention to the small details. The coach gives us the confidence and we have a strong team so we just have to keep going."

Owusu being interviewed Owuraku Ampofo

As Auxerre prepare for a crucial match against bottom-placed Montpellier, Owusu remains focused and optimistic. "We need to take it game after game. We already looking forward to facing Montpellier. It is a really important game for us and we will try our best to get the result over there."

From a starry-eyed boy watching his heroes on TV to a key player for both Auxerre and Ghana, Owusu looks to continue to make a mark whenever he enters the pitch. His pride and determination especially when he plays for Ghana remain as strong as ever.