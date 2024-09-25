EXCLUSIVE: FKF Electoral Board sets date for eagerly awaited national elections

The newly constituted Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Electoral Board has settled for December 7th as the date for the eagerly awaited FKF national elections.

In a statement dubbed “FKF elections 2024 Timelines”, exclusively obtained by Flashscore, the new President for the federation will be known on December 7th, while County elections will be conducted on November 9 and 10, 2024 respectively.

“In consonance with the directive from FIFA and in the spirit of progression, the FKF electoral process shall be predicated upon the FKF Statutes, the FKF Electoral Code currently in force and/or the FIFA Statutes/guidelines where required or where applicable. The electoral process shall begin at county level in accordance with article 27 of the FKF (2017) Constitution,” read part of the statement seen by Flashscore.

On candidate eligibility criteria, the statement stated: “Due regard has been placed on the requisite minimum qualifications for candidates and so as to achieve inclusivity and participation to the greatest extent possible, the Independent Electoral Board adopts the eligibility criterion set out in Article 27 of the FIFA statutes and in line with both the FIFA Standard Electoral Code and FKF Statutes.”

The new dates come just a day after FKF officially unveiled a five-member Electoral Board tasked to oversee the upcoming exercise. The board is led by Hesbon Owilla as Chairman, with Merceline Sande serving as Secretary, James Waindi president of the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK), Dan Mule (former AFC Leopards chairman) and Alfred Ng’ang’a all of whom bring a wealth of experience to ensure a smooth and credible process.

FKF Electoral Board members FKF Media

During the unveiling ceremony, Chairman Owilla emphasised the significance of the election process for the future of Kenyan football. He said: “The elections will create the foundation for our beloved sport, one that fans, players, and other stakeholders have entrusted us to safeguard. We want all football stakeholders to know that we are committed, as a team, to delivering an outcome that everyone will be proud of.”

Owilla stressed the board’s role in ensuring the election will be free, fair, and verifiable. This commitment, he noted, is key to maintaining the integrity and transparency of the electoral process.

The board will operate from FKF offices at Kandanda House, a location selected to provide an impartial and conducive environment for all aspirants.

Owilla explained the decision was made after careful consideration of all options, adding: “Anyone, who wants to interact with all the other possibilities will reach the very same conclusion - that if the regulations provide for that location, the board has a responsibility to ensure it serves the interests of all aspirants without any undue influence.”

FKF elections were earlier scheduled to be held in October 2024, but a court case filed in a Mombasa High Court stopped the start of the process after FKF’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) that was due on March 16th, was called off.

Verification of candidates scheduled for November 15

Verification of candidates to contest for various seats will be held on November 15th and 18th while publication of the names will be done on November 19. The hearing of any disputes arising from the process have been set for between November 24 to 26.

According to the statement, the Board will be tasked with among other duties - Publication of eligible clubs & delegates, disputes on eligible clubs and delegates, draw final list of eligible clubs and delegates, oversee nomination verification process for both National Executive Committee (NEC) and Presidential aspirants, repeat of County elections in case of a tie and publication of national elections delegates while an Appeals Committee will handle disputes arising from the process.

Meanwhile, the Board released the revised Electoral Code which revealed the elections will be conducted by secret ballot in accordance with the Statutes as per Article 27 (2) of the FKF constitution. “The Electoral Board shall not impose any eligibility criteria or any other formal requirements that are not provided for in the FKF constitution and in this electoral code,” read part of the statement.

“The Electoral Board shall only request the documents that help establish whether the relevant eligibility criteria have been fulfilled. Such eligibility criteria and any other formal requirement shall be published on the FKF website.”

A voter casts his vote during the previous FKF elections FKF Media

For any candidate seeking to vie for the Presidential post, he must be an adult Kenyan Citizen by birth, must have, at least, five endorsements from any of the FKF Members, must have played an active role in football either as a player, member or an official of FKF in two of the last five years as per the FIFA Statutes and must satisfy the requirements for leadership and integrity set out in Chapter Six of the 2010 Kenyan Constitution.

The Code added: “Candidates for the office of FKF President, Deputy President, National Executive Committee Member, County and Sub County officials who hold positions within FKF, shall remain in office during the election period and until they are either reelected to the respective positions or until other officials have been voted into such positions.”

For the candidates, who will be aggrieved with the work of the Electoral Board will have the opportunity to lodge a complaint with the FKF Appeals Committee.

“Appeals against any decision of the Electoral Board may be lodged only with the FKF Appeals Committee and for purposes of Appeal, an appeal fee of KShs. 100,000 shall be paid by any aggrieved candidate in all positions within the stipulated deadline as outlined in the electoral timeline.

“Should such an appeal be upheld, then the appealing candidate shall be refunded the appeal fee.”

The statement continued: “Any appeal against any of the decisions of the Electoral Board shall be lodged, in writing, to the FKF Appeals Committee within three days from the date of the relevant publication or communication.”

So far, the top seat which is held by Nick Mwendwa has attracted former President Sam Nyamweya, Extreme Sports CEO Mohammed Hussein, Gor Mahia secretary Sammy Ocholla, former international Sammy ‘Kempes’ Owino, former Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda, and former FKF NEC member for Nyanza Tom Alila.