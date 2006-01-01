Advertisement
  3. FA identify 'number of candidates' to replace Gareth Southgate as England boss

FA identify 'number of candidates' to replace Gareth Southgate as England boss

Howe is one of the favourites to become the next England manager
Howe is one of the favourites to become the next England manager
The Football Association have identified a "number of candidates" to replace Gareth Southgate as they search for an England manager capable of "winning a major tournament".

Southgate resigned on Tuesday in the aftermath of England's EURO 2024 final defeat against Spain.

The end of Southgate's eight-year reign has forced the FA into a selection search that has seen them linked with a host of candidates.

Among the bookmakers' favourites are Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, former Chelsea bosses Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel, as well as Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou.

Potter is in the running
Potter is in the running

However, the FA insist the process is open to anyone who meets the criteria it published on Friday in a job profile detailing the qualities required in the next England manager.

The text of the role profile stated: "Our succession planning process has already identified a number of candidates; in addition to this we are committed to open recruitment processes in the football industry."

While Southgate earned plaudits for restoring England's tarnished reputation, he failed to end the country's wait for a first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

After successive European Championship final defeats and a 2018 World Cup semi-final loss, finally winning a major prize with a squad packed with world-class talent is clearly the top priority for Southgate's successor.

The FA said they are looking for a manager able to "lead and develop the England senior men's team to win a major tournament and be consistently ranked as one of the top teams in the world".

The right person would also provide "inspiring leadership" to the FA's technical team and develop and maintain strong relationships with clubs that employ English-qualified players.

The successful candidate would need to hold a UEFA Pro Licence, possess "significant experience" of English football and have "a strong track record delivering results in the Premier League and/or leading international competitions".

In a pointed reference to the criticism Southgate endured during his time in a role once dubbed the "impossible job" by then England boss Graham Taylor, the FA highlighted the need for an "exceptional leader", "highly resilient" and "comfortable in a very high-profile role with intense public scrutiny".

Promoting equality, diversity and inclusion, the FA welcomed applications from everyone who meets the criteria.

England Women's coach Sarina Wiegman, who led the team to victory at the Women's European Championship in 2022, has been linked with replacing Southgate.

The profile includes an email address for interested applicants, potentially opening the way for the FA to be deluged with offers from fans rather than genuine candidates.

The governing body has set August 2nd as the closing date for applications.

England's first match of the new season is a Nations League clash with the Republic of Ireland on September 7th.

Mentions
FootballSouthgate GarethEngland
