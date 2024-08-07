Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Field hockey
  3. Olympic Games
  4. Australian hockey player Tom Craig released from police custody, apologises

Australian hockey player Tom Craig released from police custody, apologises

Updated
Australia went out to the Dutch in the quarters
Australia went out to the Dutch in the quartersReuters
Australia's Olympic hockey player Tom Craig (28) was released from police custody and apologised, after being arrested in Paris on Wednesday.

A police union source said earlier Craig was being held for buying cocaine.

"I'd firstly like to apologise for what has occurred in the last 24 hours. I made a terrible mistake. I take full responsibility for my actions," Craig said as he left the police offices.

"My actions are my own and in no way, reflect the values of my family, my teammates, my friends, my sport, and the Australian Olympic team. I've embarrassed you all. I'm truly sorry," he added.

The Australian Olympic Committee had said that a member of the men's hockey team had been arrested without naming the player. The Paris prosecutor's office also did not confirm the player's name but said an Australian athlete had been detained for buying cocaine.

Craig, a silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, has played more than 100 games for the national side.

The Australian men's team, known as the Kookaburras, were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Paris tournament with a 2-0 loss to the Netherlands on Sunday.

"Police officers who witnessed a cocaine transaction at the foot of a building in the ninth arrondissement (of Paris), on the night of August 6th to 7th, arrested the seller, born in December 2006, and the buyer, born in September 1995 in Australia," the prosecutor's office said.

Australia's Olympic Committee (AOC) said no charges had been laid. It did not comment on the reason for the arrest.

"The AOC is continuing to make enquiries and arrange support for the team member," the committee said in a statement.

French media cited police sources as saying Craig had bought about one gram of cocaine.

There was no immediate comment from the International Hockey Federation, the sport's global governing body.

Mentions
Field hockeyOlympic GamesAustraliaOlympic Games
Related Articles
Spain upset defending champions Belgium, India beat Britain in shootout in hockey quarters
Germany stun the Netherlands to reach men's hockey quarter-finals
Germany strike late to beat India 3-2 and set up men's final with Dutch
Updated
Show more
Field hockey
Imperious Dutch beat Argentina to reach sixth straight women's hockey final
Updated
The Netherlands shutout Spain to advance to gold medal match in Olympic hockey
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Olmo in Barcelona to complete move, Atleti and Chelsea trading players
Paris Olympics LIVE: Lyles books place in 200m final, Hall storms to 400m final win
Real Madrid edge past Chelsea while AC Milan beat Barcelona on penalties
Paris Olympics LIVE: Thomas takes 200m crown ahead of Alfred to round off night on track

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings