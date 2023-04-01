FIFA president Infantino offers condolences in letter to Israel and Palestine FAs

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FIFA president Infantino offers condolences in letter to Israel and Palestine FAs
FIFA president Infantino offers condolences in letter to Israel and Palestine FAs
Updated
Both FIFA and European football's governing body UEFA have not made any public statements about the conflict
Both FIFA and European football's governing body UEFA have not made any public statements about the conflict
Reuters
FIFA president Gianni Infantino wrote to the heads of the Israel and Palestine Football Associations on Friday, offering his condolences over the "horrendous violence" in the past week in a conflict that has taken over 2,700 lives so far.

Infantino's letter comes after UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin also wrote to the head of the IFA to express his condolences.

Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 Israelis in their attack on Saturday. In response, Israeli air strikes have killed more than 1,400 people in Gaza so far, authorities there said.

"I would like to express... our deepest condolences to the Israel Football Association and the Palestine Football Association, in light of the horrendous violence that has been occurring over the past days," Infantino wrote.

"It is as heart-breaking as it is shocking to see a region whose people have known such profound suffering over far too long, suffer even more.

"The footballing world stands firmly in solidarity with the people of Israel and Palestine, and with all the innocent victims that have paid an unspeakable price."

Both FIFA and European football's governing body UEFA have not made any public statements about the conflict. But UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin also wrote to the head of the IFA to express his condolences.

"FIFA joins in calling for the immediate end of hostilities and for the immediate relief of the suffering of the people of both Israel and Palestine," Infantino added.

"Of course, we know that football cannot solve the problems of the world, but it can play even a small part in bringing a light of hope where there appears to be only darkness ahead."

Infantino also said that FIFA would offer assistance in relief efforts.

Mentions
Football
Football
OPINION: Manchester United players should take inspiration from Beckham documentary
Spalletti defends decision to allow Tonali and Zaniolo to leave Italy squad
FIFPRO, World Leagues Forum launch new labour initiatives around health and safety
Flashscore Focus: Zidane, Cruyff, Panenka - innovators who expanded football's dictionary
Updated
10 summer signings who are shining and thriving at their new clubs
Can Everton be one of the Premier League’s surprise packages this season?
Wayne Rooney rejected offer from Saudi Arabia before taking Birmingham job
Steve Clarke keen to move on from Scotland's VAR pain in Spain
Editors’ Picks: India prepare for astronomical rivalry, France face reigning champions
Most Read
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
Brazil coach Diniz excited about Neymar and Vinicius combination
Euro 2024 roundup: Turkey go top of Group D and close in on Euros after edging Croatia
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings