First Spanish Tour de France winner 'The Eagle of Toldedo' Bahamontes dies aged 95

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. First Spanish Tour de France winner 'The Eagle of Toldedo' Bahamontes dies aged 95
First Spanish Tour de France winner 'The Eagle of Toldedo' Bahamontes dies aged 95
Bahamontes posed in 2019 with his yellow jersey
Bahamontes posed in 2019 with his yellow jersey
Reuters
Federico Bahamontes, the first Spaniard to win the Tour de France, has died at the age of 95, Spanish officials said on Tuesday.

Bahamontes, who earned the nickname "The Eagle of Toledo" after numerous victories in the mountain stages, won the Tour de France in 1959 and was also the first cyclist to complete a 'career triple' by winning the 'King of the Mountains' classification in all three Grand Tours.

Born in Toledo, he won 11 Grand Tour stages from 1954-1965 and was named the best Tour de France climber of all time in 2013 by French newspaper L'Equipe.

"It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the loss of Federico Martin Bahamontes, the Eagle of Toledo, a benchmark in sport who has taken the name of our city to the very top," mayor of Toledo Carlos Velazquez said in a statement on social media.

Known as a fiery, eccentric character who was not always popular with rivals, Bahamontes once famously stopped at the top of the Col de Romeyere with broken spokes and had ice cream while waiting for his team car and the main group of riders.

He retired at 37 after a win in Montjuic.

"Adopted son of the city of Toledo, admired and loved, Fede has thrilled us with his extraordinary climbs. His bicycle shop, in our Plaza de la Magdalena, has been a place of pilgrimage for all fans," Velazquez added.

"We will honour his memory with two days of Official Mourning, as a sign of pain and recognition of all the people of Toledo. Thanks to him we all won the Tour. Our deepest condolences to his loved ones. May he rest in peace."

Mentions
Road cycling
Related Articles
Italian Filippo Ganna snatches pursuit gold from clutches of Daniel Bigham
Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel wins world road title after superb ride
Men's world championships resumes after protestors halted road race for an hour
Show more
Road cycling
'Cold and shaking' Charlie Hatton wins mountain bike world gold in Fort William
Remco Evenepoel aims to back rivals into corner in world title bid
Stage set in Glasgow for a men's World Championship road race like no other
Valente maintains golden start for USA, Hinze shines for Germany at World Championships
Chloe Dygert wins first world title since career-thretening crash with stunning ride
British team's title defence ends early after Tanfield crash at UCI World Championships
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Ramos and Spurs reject Bayern's Kane offer
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Hosts Australia ease through to last eight as wimp Denmark crash out of World Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |