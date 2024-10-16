Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Track cycling
  3. Flying Dutchman Lavreysen wins record-equalling 14th world cycling track title

Flying Dutchman Lavreysen wins record-equalling 14th world cycling track title

Updated
Netherlands' Harrie Lavreysen celebrates after winning the men's team sprint final
Netherlands' Harrie Lavreysen celebrates after winning the men's team sprint finalJonathan Nackstrand / AFP
Dutch cyclist Harrie Lavreysen (27) on Wednesday won his 14th world championship track title with victory in the team sprint event, equalling the all-time record of Frenchman Arnaud Tournant.

Lavreysen, a five-time Olympic champion, will have several opportunities between now and the end of the championships in Denmark to claim the record for himself.

On Thursday, he races in the keirin, competes in the time trial on Friday and then the individual sprint event on Sunday.

With Jeffrey Hoogland and Roy van den Berg, the Dutch team dominated Australia in Wednesday's final while Japan beat Britain in the bronze medal match.

Lavreysen now has six team sprint titles, five individual and three keirin titles.

Tournant won nine world titles in the team sprint, one in the individual event and four in the time trial between 1997 and 2008.

Lavreysen has built an incredible track record in five years, including a hat-trick (individual and team sprint, keirin) at the Paris Olympics in August, to become the most successful Dutch athlete in the history of the Summer Games.

In the women's event, Britain dominated the sprint, defeating the Netherlands with Australia claiming the bronze.

Dutch sprinter Lorena Wiebes, who arrived at the championships with 22 wins in 2024, claimed her first world title in the scratch.

Wiebes defeated Jennifer Valente of the United States with New Zealand's Ally Wollaston taking home the bronze.

Mentions
Track cyclingHarrie Lavreysen
Track cycling
Flying Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen wins gold in men's keirin to complete Olympic hat-trick
Lavreysen wins track cycling sprint gold for Netherlands, Italy win women's madison
New Zealand's Andrews powers to women's keirin gold ahead of Netherlands' van de Wouw
Australia edge out Britain in team pursuit thriller after Lavreysen sets sprint record
Olympic Highlights Day 12: Volleyball giants meet for final spot, records to tumble on track
Netherlands win gold in stunning men's team sprint, breaking world record
Team pursuiter Jonathan Milan adamant Italian team have more to come
Britain's women power to team sprint gold as world records tumble
Chile replace Argentina as 2025 Track World Championships hosts
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner eases past Medvedev in Six Kings Slam, Alcaraz downs Rune
Sadio Mane seals Senegal finals place but Ghana face uphill battle
Libya lay blame for qualifier postponement on Nigeria after airport debacle
Poland snatch point against Croatia in six-goal Nations League thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings