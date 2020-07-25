Former All Blacks hooker Norm Hewitt dies at 55

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Former All Blacks hooker Norm Hewitt dies at 55

Former All Blacks hooker Norm Hewitt dies at 55

Norm Hewitt leads his team on to the field before the 25th annual parliamentary rugby match on July 25, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand
Norm Hewitt leads his team on to the field before the 25th annual parliamentary rugby match on July 25, 2020 in Wellington, New ZealandReuters
Former New Zealand hooker Norm Hewitt, whose fiery haka standoff with England's Richard Cockerill became a part of rugby folklore, died on Tuesday after a battle with motor neurone disease, his family said. He was 55.

Hewitt played 23 matches for the All Blacks, including nine tests, after making his debut in 1993 as an understudy to Sean Fitzpatrick.

Performing the haka before a 1997 match against England in Manchester, he came face-to-face with hooker Cockerill in a tense standoff which ended with the pair shoving each other.

"It was like there were only two people on that field," Hewitt later recalled of the moment.

"It was a big game and we were going to war and he's my enemy, kill or be killed scenario. I likened it to that and yeah, I suppose it is now part of that folklore."

After retiring from rugby Hewitt was active in community work as a youth mentor and anti-violence campaigner, and was celebrated for winning the first season of New Zealand's "Dancing with the Stars", a TV dance contest, in 2005.

Tributes flowed from New Zealand's rugby community for Hewitt, who played 66 matches for Super Rugby side Wellington and competed at provincial level for Hawke's Bay and Southland.

"I played against Norm as a young player, and he was uncompromising on the field but always gracious with his time off it," said New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson.

"He was a regular on the sidelines of club rugby, passionate about the provincial game and a proud All Black and Māori All Black. Our thoughts are with Norm's family and loved ones at this time."

Mentions
Rugby UnionNew Zealand
Related Articles
Mark Telea double edges All Blacks past England to win Test series
England go again at Eden Park after narrow All Blacks loss
Baxter to make first England start in front row against All Blacks
Show more
Rugby Union
France Rugby chief says player outing rules will be changed after arrests
Wales coach Gatland insists hunger still there despite demoralising run
Argentina rebound to beat France in Buenos Aires and level two-Test series
Frawley drop-goal hands Ireland dramatic one-point win over South Africa
Resurgent Australia pile more misery on Wales with battling win in Melbourne
Van der Merwe equals try record as Scotland storm past lowly USA
Two French rugby players charged with aggravated rape in Argentina
Experienced Springboks face reshuffled Ireland in clash of giants
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Morata nearing Milan move, Lyon set to complete Mikautadze deal
Copa América Team of the Tournament: Messi impresses but James the star man
Five breakout stars from EURO 2024 who could be making big-money moves this summer
Colombian Football Federation head and son arrested after Copa América final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings