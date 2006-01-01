Former captain Cane brings 'care & stories' to All Blacks camp ahead of England series

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Former captain Cane brings 'care & stories' to All Blacks camp ahead of England series

Former captain Cane brings 'care & stories' to All Blacks camp ahead of England series

Sam Cane was red-carded in the World Cup final
Sam Cane was red-carded in the World Cup finalProfimedia
Former captain Sam Cane (32) was not included in Scott Robertson's first New Zealand squad but may yet have a role to play in test rugby after turning up to the All Blacks training camp in Upper Hutt in the lead-up to the England series.

Even though he is nursing a back injury and has already announced his intention to head to Japan at the end of the season, flanker Cane joined the squad along with injured teammates Josh Lord and Will Jordan.

All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen said Cane would be available for selection "when he was ready."

"Sam Cane’s influence on the group has been of guidance, of care. He’s doing everything to make us better,” Hansen told New Zealand media on Monday.

"He's sharing stories, he’s sharing experiences and understanding us as a management group, also coming in and connecting with the All Blacks."

Cane said in May he had decided to relinquish the All Blacks captaincy and quit Test rugby at the end of the season.

The decision came some seven months after he became the first player to get red-carded in a World Cup final during the one-point defeat to South Africa in Paris.

Robertson opted for Scott Barrett as Cane's replacement as captain when he named the squad last week for the two-test series against England starting in Dunedin on Saturday.

The All Blacks lost a number of senior players to retirement after the World Cup in France, and Hansen said the presence of Cane, Lord and Jordan could help the side manage its transition under new staff.

“They’re good men and they’re going to help us be better by being here," he said.

"The opportunity for them to share their experiences also, to learn our game, build relationships with them... They’ve all been outstanding."

Mentions
Rugby UnionCane SamNew Zealand
Related Articles
All Blacks captain Sam Cane to retire from international rugby
Wallabies veteran Beale ruled out of July Tests with Achilles injury
Antoine Dupont guides Toulouse to 'incredible' third double with Top 14 win
Show more
Rugby Union
Savea warns All Blacks must 'front up' in home Tests with England
Springboks recall World Cup winners Kolisi and Kolbe for Ireland series
Scott Barrett to captain All Blacks in England and Fiji tests
South Africa too strong for Wales in first Test since World Cup triumph
Japan's Eddie Jones positive despite defeat to former side England
Marcus Smith stars as England thrash Japan to win Tokyo Test
Veteran prop Cole determined to 'carry on' playing for England
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Sparkling Spain cruise to victory over Georgia after England edge through
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea close in on Drewsbury-Hall, Palace snap up Kamada
EURO 2024 Tracker: Germany ride their luck to join Switzerland in quarter-finals
Lack of ideas and only one win: England's disappointing EUROs so far

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings