Former tennis star Arantxa Sanchez Vicario given suspended jail term for fraud

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Former tennis star Arantxa Sanchez Vicario given suspended jail term for fraud
Former tennis star Arantxa Sanchez Vicario given suspended jail term for fraud
Sanchez Vicario will not serve any time in jail provided she does not commit any other crime within two years.
Sanchez Vicario will not serve any time in jail provided she does not commit any other crime within two years.
Reuters
Former Spanish tennis star Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (52) has been given a suspended jail term for fraud, a court in Barcelona said on Wednesday.

Sanchez Vicario, her former husband Josep Santacana and three other people were convicted by the criminal court of hiding assets to avoid paying a 7.6 million euro ($8.27 million) debt to Banque de Luxembourg, including interest.

Sanchez Vicario will not serve any time in jail provided she does not commit any other crime within two years.

The two, who divorced in 2019, had denied the charges. Santacana was sentenced to three years and three months in jail, the court said in its statement.

Sanchez Vicario had blamed Santacana, arguing he had been handling her money and she was not aware of any illegal tampering with her family assets.

They were ordered to pay 6.6 million euros in compensation to Banque de Luxembourg and to pay unspecified fines.

Sanchez had told the court in September she had already paid around 1.9 million euros to the bank and had committed to using half of her income for the remainder of what she owes.

Even though she did not have the financial knowledge to carry out the operations, "obviously she had full knowledge of what was done with her assets and was benefiting from them, with the full awareness of the debt she had with Banque de Luxembourg", the court said in sentencing her.

Sanchez Vicario was the first Spanish player to reach the top of women's tennis rankings. She won the French Open three times and the US Open as a singles player before retiring in 2002.

The case stems from her being ordered in 2009 by the Supreme Court to pay a 5.2 million euro fine for tax fraud over the 1989-2003 period, when she was resident in Spain rather than in Andorra, as she had said.

After the couple transferred their assets from Banque de Luxembourg, the Spanish state eventually collected the money from the bank through a guarantee agreement.

The bank accused the couple of never honouring their debt and concealing their assets. In a civil suit in 2014, a Spanish court ruled in favour of the bank but the money was never paid, and the bank resorted to the criminal courts.

Mentions
Tennis
Related Articles
Stefanos Tsitsipas comes through 'insane' battle with Jordan Thompson at Australian Open
Caroline Wozniacki says more tennis in Saudi Arabia 'inevitable' after Rafael Nadal move
Alex de Minaur has 'more to show' in Australian Open campaign
Show more
Tennis
Say it to my face: Novak Djokovic fumes at heckling fan during second round win
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past impressive Popyrin, Sakkari suffers shock defeat
Updated
Novak Djokovic survives Alexei Popyrin scare to battle into third round
Updated
Aryna Sabalenka blasts past Fruhvirtova into Australian Open third round
Naomi Osaka vows not to mope after 'bittersweet' Australian Open exit
Ons Jabeur and Caroline Wozniacki derailed by Russian youngsters at Australian Open
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson set to leave Saudi Pro League, Broja linked with move
Victor Osimhen says if he wins AFCON with Nigeria he'll be 'done'
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings