Former world number one Wozniacki announces comeback after retiring in 2020

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Former world number one Wozniacki announces comeback after retiring in 2020
Former world number one Wozniacki announces comeback after retiring in 2020
Updated
Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki during the 2020 Australian Open
Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki during the 2020 Australian Open
Reuters
Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki (32) announced her intention to return to tennis on Thursday having retired from the sport in 2020 to start a family.

Danish player Wozniacki spent 71 weeks at the top of the world rankings and finished with 30 singles titles - including a Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open in 2018.

She announced her retirement prior to the 2020 Australian Open at the age of 29, saying she wanted to start a family with her husband, former NBA player David Lee. She has since had a daughter Olivia and son James.

"Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for," she wrote on social media.

"But I still have goals I want to accomplish. I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role.

"We decided as a family it's time. I'm coming back to play and I can't wait!"

Wozniacki said she would first play at the Canadian Open in Montreal in August "to get back into the groove" before targeting the US Open while her long-term goal is the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The United States Tennis Association later announced that Wozniacki, a two-time finalist at Flushing Meadows, had been awarded a wildcard for the Grand Slam that begins on August 28th.

"After that, I'll have a couple of months to prepare for Australia and we'll take it from there. The Paris Olympics are definitely a goal too."

Wozniacki, who turns 33 next month, said she was inspired by 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams after the American returned to the sport following the birth of her daughter Olympia.

"I think that Serena doesn't get nearly enough credit for getting to so many Grand Slam finals after having Olympia," she added.

"Her retirement will always be bittersweet, both for me and for so many other players, because she's meant so much to women's tennis. She paved the way for so many of us, she showed us that anything is possible."

Mentions
TennisWozniacki Caroline
Related Articles
Inside the Rafael Nadal Academy: A hotbed for tennis talent in Mallorca
Coco Gauff hopes to turn happy Wimbledon memories into maiden major crown
John McEnroe warns tennis against pursuing Saudi investment, calls PGA 'total hypocrites'
Show more
Tennis
Norrie feeling better going into Wimbledon than he did ahead of last year's semi-final run
Feliciano Lopez's 26-year career ends in Mallorca with defeat to Yannick Hanfmann
Security plans for Wimbledon enhanced following spate of protests, organisers say
Perennial British hope Andy Murray remains a dangerous floater at Wimbledon
Transition from clay to grass getting easier every year, says Iga Swiatek
Tennis Tracker: Flashscore at Hurlingham for Djokovic's first grass match of the year
EXCLUSIVE: Danish tennis hope August Holmgren discusses life on tour as a rising star
Wimbledon 2023 power rankings: Djokovic poised for 24th title but who might stop him?
EXCLUSIVE: Petra Kvitova discusses her 2023 season, Wimbledon chances and fitness
Wimbledon men's talking points: Djokovic eyes Federer's record, Alcaraz the main threat
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations
Transfer News LIVE: PSG to hold key talks with Mbappe tomorrow, United seal Mount deal
Euro U21 Group D roundup: France remain unbeaten with Switzerland through, Italy stunned
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season