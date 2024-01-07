Kolo Muani nets late to see frustrated France into last eight over Belgium

France rubber stamped their ticket to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals with a 1-0 victory over Belgium, leaving it late to bag their fifth successive win against today's opponents at a major tournament.

Considering how highly anticipated this clash between two top-three FIFA ranked nations was, it would be fair to say the opening stages were something of a non-event.

Despite pre-tournament golden boot contenders Kylian Mbappe and Romelu Lukaku starting, it took until the midway point of the first half for either side to force the opposition’s keeper into any notable action, as Kevin De Bruyne’s tame free-kick needed the help of a wicked deflection to make it a little more awkward.

Mike Maignan was somewhat awakened by that minor scare. And his outfield cohorts slowly started to show more life too as the half went on, manufacturing the best chance of the half when a raking 60-yard Aurelien Tchouameni pass dropped perfectly on the toe of Jules Kounde.

Although his cross found the head of Marcus Thuram, he could only head narrowly wide.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

The French mustered a grand total of one shot on target in the opening 45 minutes, but within five of the second half, they’d equalled that tally. Tchouaméni continued to pull the strings from the middle of the park, this time firing an effort goalwards from 25 yards that forced a smart stop out of Koen Casteels.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils’ attacking offerings remained sporadic, but they carved out a glorious opportunity when De Bruyne’s measured ball freed Yannick Carrasco. Incredibly though, a last-ditch Theo Hernandez block denied what looked set to be a certain goal.

For all France’s pressure, the best chances were falling Belgium’s way. They couldn’t have handpicked anyone better than De Bruyne to receive a ball 20 yards from goal, but a fine Maignan save from the City man’s subsequent shot looked to ensure the game would go beyond regulation time.

Randal Kolo Muani had other ideas though, twisting in the box and watching on with delight as his effort deflected off Jan Vertonghen and beat a wrong-footed Casteels, later going down as a Vertonghen own goal, although that could well be contested.

That proved to be the stroke of luck the game needed to be decided, with Les Blues advancing to take on either Portugal or Slovenia on Friday evening. It was yet more major tournament woe for Belgium though, with the remainder of the ‘Golden Generation’ falling short when it mattered most.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Aurelien Tchouameni (France)

France - Belgium player ratings Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.