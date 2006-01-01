Advertisement
  France full-back Jaminet hit with 34-week ban for racist social media post

France full-back Jaminet hit with 34-week ban for racist social media post

Jaminet has apologised for his comments
France full-back Melvyn Jaminet (25) has been suspended for 34 weeks and fined 30,000 euros after posting a racist video on social media, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) said on Friday.

During the French team's tour of Argentina earlier this month, the Toulon player was filmed saying: "The first Arab I come across, I’ll throw him a headbutt."

The FFR's Disciplinary Council ruled that Jaminet had “undermined the best interests of rugby.”

Eight of the 34 weeks can be replaced by a series of actions by the player, including alcohol and social media awareness and speaking at rugby schools "to promote the values ​​of sport relating to the fight against discrimination."

Jaminet has previously apologised for his comments, saying: "I understand that this may have hurt and offended many people, and I want to make it clear that these comments in no way reflect my values or those of the French rugby team.

"Racism, in all its forms, is unacceptable and goes against everything I believe in."

A day after the incident, two other touring French players, Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou were arrested after an allegation of sexual assault.

