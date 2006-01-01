French joy as dominant Pauline Ferrand Prevot solos to mountain bike gold

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (32) delivered France's second gold medal of the Paris Olympics as she took a high-quality field apart to win the women's cross-country mountain bike race on Sunday.

Ferrand Prevot produced a devastating acceleration at the start of the second of seven laps around the dusty 4.4-kilometre circuit on Elancourt Hill and rode solo to victory.

Haley Batten of the United States and Jenny Rissveds of Sweden were involved in a fierce scrap for silver with Batten bursting clear to finish runner-up.

