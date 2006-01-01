Advertisement
French joy as dominant Pauline Ferrand Prevot solos to mountain bike gold

Pauline Ferrand Prevot lifts her bike after winning the race
Pauline Ferrand Prevot lifts her bike after winning the raceReuters
Pauline Ferrand Prevot (32) delivered France's second gold medal of the Paris Olympics as she took a high-quality field apart to win the women's cross-country mountain bike race on Sunday.

Ferrand Prevot produced a devastating acceleration at the start of the second of seven laps around the dusty 4.4-kilometre circuit on Elancourt Hill and rode solo to victory.

Haley Batten of the United States and Jenny Rissveds of Sweden were involved in a fierce scrap for silver with Batten bursting clear to finish runner-up.

More to follow.

Mountain biking, Ferrand-Prevot Pauline, Olympic Games
