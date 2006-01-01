French rugby players accused of rape face court hearing

Auradou and Jegou are escorted into a car by Argentinian police

French rugby players Oscar Jegou (21) and Hugo Auradou (20), who have been accused of rape while on tour in Argentina, will face a court hearing in Mendoza on August 8, a provincial justice spokesman told AFP on Friday.

The two were initially due in court two days earlier but the date was changed to suit their 39-year-old accuser.

She said she was repeatedly raped by the pair, who insist there was a consensual sexual encounter.

Auradou and Jegou were arrested in Buenos Aires two days after they had won their first international caps against Argentina in Mendoza.

The encounter is alleged to have happened in the hours following the match.

They have been under house arrest since July 17 and are awaiting a decision on whether that will be extended or suspended.