Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. French rugby players accused of rape face court hearing

French rugby players accused of rape face court hearing

Auradou and Jegou are escorted into a car by Argentinian police
Auradou and Jegou are escorted into a car by Argentinian policeAFP
French rugby players Oscar Jegou (21) and Hugo Auradou (20), who have been accused of rape while on tour in Argentina, will face a court hearing in Mendoza on August 8, a provincial justice spokesman told AFP on Friday.

The two were initially due in court two days earlier but the date was changed to suit their 39-year-old accuser.

She said she was repeatedly raped by the pair, who insist there was a consensual sexual encounter.

Auradou and Jegou were arrested in Buenos Aires two days after they had won their first international caps against Argentina in Mendoza.

The encounter is alleged to have happened in the hours following the match.

They have been under house arrest since July 17 and are awaiting a decision on whether that will be extended or suspended.

Mentions
Rugby UnionAuradou HugoJegou Oscar
Related Articles
French rugby players accused of rape granted temporary house arrest
France Rugby chief says player outing rules will be changed after arrests
Two French rugby players charged with aggravated rape in Argentina
Show more
Rugby Union
Efrain Elias earns first call-up to Argentina squad to meet All Blacks
New Zealand beat Canada to take women's rugby sevens gold, USA claim bronze
Canada ruin French party as New Zealand claim record win in women's sevens quarters
France, Australia, New Zealand and USA march into Rugby Sevens quarter-finals
World Rugby aim to tweak calendar in wake of Olympic sevens high
New Zealand recall former captain Sam Cane for Rugby Championship
Paris Olympics roundup: Titmus and Dupont shine while tennis takes centre stage
Incredible Dupont leads France to first gold of Olympics with rugby win over Fiji
France and Fiji set up dream rugby sevens Olympic final
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Czech Republic win mixed doubles gold, France book football semi-final spot
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle begin Guehi talks, Roma sign Girona striker Dovbyk
France showdown with Argentina spices up men's Olympic football tournament
Novak Djokovic faces Olympics fitness battle after knee injury scare

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings