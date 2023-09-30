Bellingham strikes again as Real Madrid east past Girona

LaLiga's surprise package Girona suffered a first defeat of the season, as a classy Real Madrid performance earned Los Blancos a 3-0 success that takes them to the top of the league table.

It was second vs third in LaLiga but surprisingly, Girona were the side on top of their opponents Real Madrid in the table, as the hosts have got off to a spectacular start and won each of their previous six games.

The confidence was evident as the home side started at a breathtaking pace and really should have taken the lead inside five minutes with two gilt-edge chances.

The first arrived from a Yan Couto delivery into the box which found an unmarked Yangel Herrera, but the midfielder somehow headed over the crossbar.

Just a minute later, Girona were pressing Los Blancos high up the pitch and it paid off as they dispossessed the Madrid defence, but after Miguel Gutiérrez whipped a ball to the back post, Viktor Tsygankov could only agonisingly watch his header strike the woodwork.

Those early missed chances would come back to haunt Girona once Real Madrid got a foothold in the game, and they made the hosts pay with two goals in four minutes.

The first arrived via Jude Bellingham providing a stunning assist as he crossed with the outside of his foot to the back post, where Joselu tapped in.

Toni Kroos then whipped a corner into the box to find Aurelien Tchouaméni, who was criminally unmarked in the box and he made no mistake, heading home.

Girona once again got off to a fast start after the restart, but just like in the first half, they could not capitalise on their chances.

Picked out in the box, David Lopez was first denied by a superb Kepa Arrizabalaga save, and then Herrera saw his header bounce into the ground and inches over the bar. Carlo Ancelotti’s men again took a while to get going, but they soon resumed control of the match.

Any hope of a Girona comeback was ended in the 71st minute, as Joselu saw a shot on goal parried back towards him and the forward cleverly flicked the ball to Bellingham in the box, and the Englishman superbly volleyed past Paulo Gazzaniga.

Nacho Fernández was sent off for a high foot in stoppage time, but it had no impact on the result as Real Madrid displayed their superior class over their opponents, who were left ruing missed chances as they dropped to third, two points adrift of Los Blancos who leapfrogged arch-rivals Barcelona.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.