Louis Oosthuizen takes one shot lead into final round of Mauritius Open

Oosthuizen in action (archive image)
Oosthuizen in action (archive image)
Reuters
South African Louis Oosthuizen (41) used his intimate knowledge of the course at La Reserve Golf Club to open a one-shot lead after Saturday’s third round of the Mauritius Open as he looks for back-to-back wins on the DP World Tour.

Oosthuizen, who helped design the new course, sunk three eagles as he blazed his way around in 65 for a three round, 14-under-par total of 202, to lead compatriot Jacques de Villiers.

Oosthuizen, who won The Open in 2010, hit back-to-back eagles on the fifth and sixth holes, chipping in on the sixth, as he quickly wrestled the lead.

He was the winner of last weekend’s Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek, his first success in five years.

The unheralded De Villiers, whose world ranking is 984, also made an eagle off the green on the sixth hole in his round of 68 while Englishman Laurie Canter’s 65 pushed him up to third on 11-under-par.

Overnight leader Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden slumped to a 77, including two double bogeys, and dropped five shots to stand at five under.

Oosthuizen Louis
