Billy Horschel beats Rory McIlroy in play-off to lift PGA Championship

Billy Horschel shakes hands with Rory McIlroy after beating him on the 18th green

Billy Horschel (37) hit an eagle on the second hole of a play-off to win his second PGA Championship title at Wentworth on Sunday, with Rory McIlroy (35) again coming up agonisingly short.

America's Horschel, McIlroy and South Africa's Thriston Lawrence all finished the fourth round on 20-under par.

Lawrence exited the play-off with a bogey at the first extra hole, which Horschel and McIlroy both birdied.

The players returned to the par-five 18th for the second extra hole and both found the green in two, McIlroy narrowly missing his eagle attempt before Horschel holed from marginally closer.

"It's always one of my most special weeks of the year," said Horschel. "I enjoy coming here. I feel a sense of ease. I feel a sense of calm.

"I know I'm not from the UK or London or England but I feel almost at home when I come here."

McIlroy last week narrowly missed out on the Irish Open title, finishing second behind Rasmus Hojgaard.

"It just shows the standard out here," said the four-time major winner.

"If you slip up just a little bit or don't make a birdie on a crucial hole, someone is always waiting to take advantage of that."

Lawrence had set the clubhouse target following a superb closing 65, although the South African would ultimately be left to rue failing to birdie either of the two closing par fives.