Rory McIlroy eyes Wentworth glory this week after Irish Open collapse

Rory McIlroy has set his sights on winning the PGA Championship at Wentworth this week to make amends for his costly collapse at the Irish Open.

The Northern Ireland star was on course to claim his first professional title on home soil on Sunday when he led by two shots with four holes to play at Royal County Down.

But Rasmus Hojgaard completed a superb closing 65 with four birdies in the last five holes, while McIlroy bogeyed the 15th and 17th and missed an eagle putt on the 18th to force a play-off.

McIlroy is relishing the chance to get back in action at Wentworth, where play starts on Thursday, as he chases a first title in the tournament since 2014.

The 35-year-old will partner European Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose and defending champion Ryan Fox in the first two rounds.

"I'm glad for the opportunity to get back on the horse again," McIlroy told reporters on Wednesday.

"I think there may be a misconception that it hit me harder than it maybe did. You know, I didn't really feel like I necessarily lost the tournament. I felt like Rasmus went out and won it.

"So yeah, I shouldn't have missed the green right on 15 and I misjudged the first putt on 17.

"Obviously just trying to look for the positives in all of it but happy to be here at Wentworth, the sun is shining, there's not many better places to be."

McIlroy struggled with a cough during his pre-tournament press conference, revealing he caught the illness from his daughter Poppy, but he expects to be able to compete for the title.

"Poppy's had a cough for a couple weeks, gave it to me last week. Started feeling pretty rough so went to the doctor, on a course of antibiotics and I feel, energy-wise, better than I did," he said. "I'll be a bit wheezy this week but nothing I can't handle."

McIlroy had already endured a stunning final round meltdown at the US Open earlier this year when he bogeyed three of the last four holes to allow Bryson DeChambeau to pip him to the trophy.

But the four-time major winner is confident he is still playing at an elite level despite his latest letdown in Ireland.

"My game is feeling like it's in pretty good shape and I feel like I have another chance to win a really big tournament that means a lot to me," he said.

"It feels like quite a long time since I won at Quail Hollow back in May. My form at this tournament over the last few years has been very good so it would be nice to just get another win on the board.

"Every Sunday that I get myself into contention is an opportunity but also a day to test myself and learn from the good, the bad and everything else."